DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2021£46.34m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2021£46.34m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):51,739,341
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*89.57p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*89.53p
  
Ordinary share price 76.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(15.15%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/06/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Cash and other net current assets16.82%
2Volex Plc14.27%
3Hargreaves Services Plc 9.77%
4Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)9.06%
5Fireangel Safety Technology Plc7.79%
6Adept Technology Group Plc 7.46%
7Ramsdens Holdings Plc7.04%
8Flowtech Fluidpower Plc6.71%
9Synectics Plc4.89%
10Venture Life Group Plc4.82%
11Tactus Holdings Limited3.31%
12DigitalBox plc2.77%
13Duke Royalty Ltd2.53%
14Real Good Food Company Plc0.34%
 Other2.42%
 Total100.00%