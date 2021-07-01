Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2021 £46.34m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2021 £46.34m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,739,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 89.57p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 89.53p

Ordinary share price 76.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (15.15%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/06/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Cash and other net current assets 16.82%

2 Volex Plc 14.27%

3 Hargreaves Services Plc 9.77%

4 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 9.06%

5 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 7.79%

6 Adept Technology Group Plc 7.46%

7 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.04%

8 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 6.71%

9 Synectics Plc 4.89%

10 Venture Life Group Plc 4.82%

11 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.31%

12 DigitalBox plc 2.77%

13 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.53%

14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.34%

Other 2.42%