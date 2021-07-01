Worldwide Automotive Prognostics Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automotive prognostics market and it is poised to grow by $6.13 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period. The report on automotive prognostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the maintenance cost-saving benefits of automotive prognostics system and growing popularity of electric vehicles creating demand for prognostics solutions. In addition, maintenance cost-saving benefits of automotive prognostics system is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The automotive prognostics market analysis include end-user segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.
The automotive prognostics market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Aftermarket
- OEMs
By Application
- Passenger cars
- Commercial vehicles
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increased focus of prominent automotive OEMs for improving vehicle diagnostics services as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive prognostics market growth during the next few years.
The report on automotive prognostics market covers the following areas:
- Automotive prognostics market sizing
- Automotive prognostics market forecast
- Automotive prognostics market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive prognostics market vendors that include Ansik Inc., Cloudera Inc., Continental AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., General Motors Co., Omnitracs LLC, Open Text Corp., Ridgetop Group Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH. Also, the automotive prognostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OEMs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ansik Inc.
- Cloudera Inc.
- Continental AG
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Garrett Motion Inc.
- General Motors Co.
- Omnitracs LLC
- Open Text Corp.
- Ridgetop Group Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
