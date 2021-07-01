Worldwide Automotive Prognostics Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive prognostics market and it is poised to grow by $6.13 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period. The report on automotive prognostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the maintenance cost-saving benefits of automotive prognostics system and growing popularity of electric vehicles creating demand for prognostics solutions. In addition, maintenance cost-saving benefits of automotive prognostics system is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The automotive prognostics market analysis include end-user segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The automotive prognostics market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Aftermarket

OEMs

By Application

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increased focus of prominent automotive OEMs for improving vehicle diagnostics services as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive prognostics market growth during the next few years.



The report on automotive prognostics market covers the following areas:

Automotive prognostics market sizing

Automotive prognostics market forecast

Automotive prognostics market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive prognostics market vendors that include Ansik Inc., Cloudera Inc., Continental AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., General Motors Co., Omnitracs LLC, Open Text Corp., Ridgetop Group Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH. Also, the automotive prognostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

OEMs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ansik Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Continental AG

Dell Technologies Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc.

General Motors Co.

Omnitracs LLC

Open Text Corp.

Ridgetop Group Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3mabn