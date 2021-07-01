Revolo Biotherapeutics Announces the Appointments of Marla S. Persky and Glen Giovannetti to its Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo Bio” or the “Company”), a Company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced the appointments of Marla S. Persky and Glen Giovannetti to its Board of Directors.



“We are delighted to welcome industry veterans, Ms. Persky and Mr. Giovannetti, to our board of directors,” said Jonathan Rigby, Group Chief Executive Officer of Revolo Biotherapeutics. “Both have proven track records and bring a wealth of expertise in life sciences including corporate affairs, accounting, legal and regulatory experience. We look forward to leveraging their strategic guidance as we work to advance our portfolio in four upcoming phase 2 clinical trials designed to achieve our mission to revolutionize autoimmune and allergic disease treatment.”

Ms. Persky added, “I am honored to join Revolo’s board. The Company’s preclinical and clinical data are impressive, and I look forward to leveraging my strategic planning and legal affairs skills to help the Company during this period of rapid growth.”

Mr. Giovannetti said, “Joining Revolo’s board is an honor. The Company is tackling an area of great unmet need with a novel approach. I am eager to apply my deep industry knowledge and board and financial governance experience to further guide overarching corporate strategy and operational plans.”

Marla S. Persky brings more than 25 years of international senior business and legal experience in the pharmaceutical industry to Revolo’s Board. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer and President of WOMN LLC. Prior to this appointment, Ms. Persky was Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Boehringer Ingelheim Inc. Previously, Ms. Persky held numerous business and legal leadership positions at Baxter International Inc. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, YGEIA Consulting Group, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Primary Stages, and World Neighbors. Ms. Persky earned her J.D. from Washington University School of Law and her B.S. in speech studies from Northwestern University.

Glen Giovannetti has more than 35 years of experience in strategy and operational leadership as well as in financial governance, risk and reporting. Mr. Giovannetti spent over three decades at EY where he focused on the biopharmaceutical industry, including serving as the firm’s Global Biotechnology Sector Leader and Life Sciences Sector Leader during the period from 2007 to 2016. In these roles he was responsible for developing the Company’s global strategy to support life science industry clients. He has extensive experience assisting clients with strategic transactions, including initial public offerings, alliances and acquisitions. Mr. Giovannetti serves on the Board of Directors of Life Science Cares, Teon Therapeutics and XW Pharma. He earned his B.A. in accounting from Linfield College and is a CPA in Massachusetts.

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system by preventing the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function and is in clinical development for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and non-infectious uveitis. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is entering clinical development for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and allergic disease. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutics’ assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

