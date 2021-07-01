Aptean to Expand in Austria Through Acquisition of Ramsauer & Stürmer

English German

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ramsauer & Stürmer, a leading provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software in Austria.



Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Salzburg, Austria, Ramsauer & Stürmer offers clients a full spectrum of ERP functionality with its rs2 business software. With tailored solutions catering to a variety of industries, including construction, cable car systems, food and beverage, service providers, non-profits and production, Ramsauer & Stürmer is a trusted partner to over 400 clients around the world.

This transaction will provide Aptean with an expanded geographic presence in the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region, where demand for digital business solutions increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aptean also looks forward to welcoming Ramsauer & Stürmer’s 150 talented employees. As part of Aptean, Ramsauer & Stürmer will have the opportunity to continue their focus in their local region while also benefitting from the company’s global scale and resources, including its deep technology expertise. Ramsauer & Stürmer will be better positioned to serve clients as a truly long-term provider throughout the full customer lifecycle.

"Ramsauer & Stürmer is a trusted ERP solutions and implementation partner for its global network of customers, and we are confident we will see continued success together in the DACH region,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “Their talented staff have over 35 years of expertise delighting customers across industries with a compelling suite of software solutions. We are eager to work with the Ramsauer & Stürmer team to help continue to advance their technology and drive this exciting phase of growth for the business,” added Volker Schinkel, General Manager of Aptean DACH.

“Aptean stands out as a leader in its differentiated focus on developing industry-specific software, and we look forward to joining forces,” said Ramsauer & Stürmer’s Managing Director Markus Neumayr. “With Aptean’s global scale and significant capabilities, we will be able to accelerate investment in our business and better support our customers at a time when demand for digital workflows and optimized processes has never been stronger. We are excited to work closely with the Aptean team to continue to deliver the absolute reliability, broad expertise, premium quality and innovative thinking our customers trust us to provide.”

About Ramsauer & Stürmer

Founded in 1984, Ramsauer & Stürmer produces market-leading ERP solutions for mid-sized Austrian companies. We are highly committed to providing our customers with innovative software delivered quickly by our solutions-oriented staff. Reliability, high quality and strong customer focus are at our core. We are here to support you on the way to success. Visit www.rs-soft.com/en/.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of industry-specific software, enabling our customers to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean’s solutions are used by over 6,500 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.