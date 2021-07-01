ProPhase Labs Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations, Public Relations and Shareholder Communications Services

GARDEN CITY, NY, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase” or the “Company”), a diversified medical science and technology company, announced today that it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations and shareholder communications services.



CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for ProPhase and conveying the Company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique investor and public relations and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately-held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

“We believe CORE IR’s integrated approach to communications will help ProPhase to expand our breadth of both institutional and retail investors while clearly communicating our story to the public at large.” said Ted Karkus, ProPhase’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have a unique story that we feel will continue to be well received as we continue on our diversification strategy and growth trajectory.”

“CORE IR is a great fit for ProPhase and we are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with management in executing our integrated approach to help the Company expand their outreach and exposure strategies. We look forward to raising market awareness and engagement with the investment communities and to assisting the company in achieving its goals,” added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.



About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a diversified medical science and technology company. The Company’s subsidiary, ProPhase Diagnostics, offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic insights and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories. ProPhase Diagnostics serves patients with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) through both saliva and nasal swab methods. Our methodology also has the capability to identify the possibility of mutations. Critical to COVID testing, results are provided in under 24 hours. ProPhase also offers PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing for Influenzas A and B and RSV. ProPhase Diagnostics now offers antigen and antibody/immunity tests in partnership with scientists to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing. ProPhase Labs researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements, including dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand. ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our ability to expand market awareness, successfully convey our business model and growth strategies, and expand our investor base. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the scale, scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer demand for our lab processing services, the competitive environment, challenges relating to entering into new business lines, the failure to obtain and maintain certain regulatory approvals, our ability to continue to ramp up our labs’ testing capacity and execute on our business plan, and the risk factors listed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other SEC filings.

