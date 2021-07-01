Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces Shareholder Investor Update Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") invites investors to attend its virtual shareholders update meeting on July 12 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Ron Loudoun, CEO of Green Hygienics, will host the call and provide an overview of recent announcements, continued improvements to the Company's balance sheet, an overview of the revenue-focused build out of sales and distribution, and the 2021 fiscal strategy for the Company.

The Company’s corporate mission remains to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium quality products to our primary target market, the medical, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries. The Company also looks to leverage these same strategic advantages in partnerships with CPG (consumer-packaged-goods) companies.

“To that end significant progress has been made on both fronts and we welcome the opportunity to provide further detail to our investors regarding the material nature of these developments. It's important to share this information with investors, so they understand how to properly value our company," states Loudoun.

Year to Date Achievements and Recent Operational Highlights

Closed the acquisition of Primordia assets at a discount and expanded the Company’s cultivation capacity considerably.

Closed the acquisition of Castillo Seed Company assets at a discount and fast tracked the Company’s genetics division.

Closed the acquisition of American Hemp and Diablo CBD Smoke brands that included inventory valued at $22 million MSRP to add tremendous value to the balance sheet and launch a smokables division.

Signed an LOI to acquire Bohemian Beverage Co. and to mitigate risk in the Company’s entry into the CBD Beverage market.

Added key personnel to roll out plans for an in-house processing division and secured a Contract of Purchase and Sale to acquire a 37,000-square-foot light industrial building located just outside of San Diego and 55 minutes from the Sol Valley Ranch. It will serve as a new head office and support the Company’s plan to build out the largest first-in-class post processing facility in the U.S.

Launched TruLife Biotech, LLC., a biotech division to focus on the development and advancement of innovative cannabinoid-based nutraceuticals, skincare products and wellness brands.

Executed an agreement with CINVESTAV, Mexico, a leading Latin American academic research institution, to advance research targeting endocannabinoid system (ECS) deficiencies.

Signed an Exclusive Sales and Distribution Agreement for Mexico and Central America with Inter Cargo and ABA Cargo. Their customer base includes Amazon, Nissan, Unilever, and Walmart, and access to 37 main chain stores, 18 chains of department stores and 49 specialized chains. All together they contribute to 32,192 points of sale in Mexico alone, with additional active relationships in several other Latin American countries.

Initiated the Company’s first sales and distribution into the U.S.-based wholesale and retail markets including our first sale to Curaleaf.

2021 and Beyond

The Company will more than double last year’s cultivation capacity with 120 acres of photoperiod crop having already been planted and plans to add another 120 acres. At 2,200 plants per acre this represents 528,000 plants.

The strategy for use of the 10,000 acres of legacy farming network through Primordia will be to test Tri-crop hemp strains. These strains produce protein, fiber and CBD extract for health-focused products, all in one plant, providing for great cultivation efficiencies and a diversified path forward as we consider what products will be in the highest demand in the future.

Design, engineer and build-out plans for TruLife Labs, LLC location are underway. This will complete plans to advance our vertical integration into processing, further securing our own quality assured supply chain and control cost of goods.

Continued expansion of the product portfolio as well as sales and distribution within the U.S. wholesale and retail market via e-commerce.

Entry into Mexico and Latin America, the largest emerging cannabis market in the world, where the key to capturing market share will be mainly relationships and price point.

Continued IP Development and strategic research partnerships to advance TruLife Biotech, LLC.

Financing continued growth by acquisition through a $50 million Green Bond offering on the Luxembourg Exchange supported by an ESG Report and a comprehensive Ongoing Business Valuation provided through SingerLewak of Los Angeles, USA.

Conference Details:

A conference call will be held on July 12, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time). To participate in the conference call, dial 760-501-8900 and enter PIN 64365 to join.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”) is a California-based innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids. The Company’s corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partner with CPG (consumer packaged goods) and pharmaceutical companies.

Hygienics is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities, and the planet.

For further information about Green Hygienics Holdings Inc., please visit the Company’s website at: http://www.greenhygienics.com/

