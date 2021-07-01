The global market for mosquito repellents was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2026

New York, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mosquito Repellent Market by Repellent Type, After Bite Type, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06101181/?utm_source=GNW

These evolved mosquitoes are responsible for epidemics such as dengue, zika, and yellow fever in urban settings across the world.



Spray is the largest segment of the global mosquito repellent market, by repellent type.



Developed countries of North America and Europe have been seen to prefer mosquito repellent sprays, aerosols, and pump sprays in daily use.Companies also produce mosquito repelling sprays which can be used on clothing, apparel, and other accessories which are used for trekking, hiking, and camping.



Sprays are better compared to vaporizers and creams & oils as they can be sprayed on nearby surfaces and in the surrounding area. This increased range of mosquito repellency while using sprays is one of its advantages.



E-commerce is the largest segment of the mosquito repellent market, by distribution channel.



Owing to the lockdowns and restrictions on movement induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers resorted to buying essential goods through the digital medium.A noticeable increase in demand for consumer goods from e-commerce distribution channel was noticed in 2020.



As a result, brick and mortar stores witnessed a significant decline in sales due to the increase in preference for online shopping and closure of non-essential stores during the lockdown phase.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the mosquito repellent market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the mosquito repellent market due to the growth of population and urbanization in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.Apart from experiencing tropical climate during the year, these countries also have a high population density which makes the situation favorable for mosquitoes.



Chikungunya, dengue, malaria, and the West Nile virus are prevailing mosquito-borne diseases in this region.



SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (US), and Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), are among the key players leading the market through their innovative offerings, enhanced production capacities, and efficient distribution channels. Other noteworthy players included in this report are BASF SE (Germany), Natura & Co Holding SA (Brazil), 3M Company (US), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Jyothy Labs Limited (India), PelGar International (UK), AoGrand Group (China), Enesis Group (Indonesia), Herbal Strategi (India), Sawyer Products, Inc. (US), and Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India).



