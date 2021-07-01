US Environmental Business Journal Subscription: The Leading Source of Business Intelligence in the Environmental Industry

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Business Journal" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) is the leading source of business intelligence in the environmental industry. EBJ provides a strategic overview and an independent perspective on market trends and business strategy.



Each edition (9-10 per year, including double issues) is the result of 20-30 detailed interviews, providing subscribers with perspective on more than 200 companies over the course of a year's subscription. This encyclopedic approach makes EBJ a valuable resource for owners, investors, CEOs, business planners, corporate development and business development executives.

Environmental Business Journal tracks 14 business segments that collectively represent the U.S. Environmental Industry. The journal's primary editorial focus is on the environmental consulting & engineering, remediation, and environmental testing & analytical services segments that work in all parts of the environmental industry.

Each edition of EBJ is devoted to a specific market segment and features market quantification, survey results, company profiles and focused interviews with leading experts and executives.

For more information about this journal visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55bglx