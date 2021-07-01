Forterra Announces Acquisition of Barbour Concrete Company

IRVING, Texas, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. (“Forterra” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: FRTA), a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada, today announced that it has acquired the business of Barbour Concrete Company & Barbour Building Systems (“Barbour”), a manufacturer of precast concrete products used in drainage, stormwater, utility and other infrastructure applications.



Based in Independence, Missouri, Barbour primarily serves the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. For the past 75 years, Barbour has provided high quality products and service to meet customer needs as well as serving as a leader in the National Precast Concrete Association. Forterra expects to continue operating as Barbour Concrete & Barbour Building Systems for the foreseeable future and believes this acquisition will gain it access to new opportunities for growth in the strong and expanding Kansas City infrastructure and residential markets.

“We expect Barbour will accelerate Forterra’s growth in the precast concrete markets and strengthen our position in the growing Kansas City region. This will position us well to continue growing our business in the surrounding area as well, specifically the Greater Omaha market,” said Karl Watson, CEO of Forterra.

“The acquisition of Barbour will benefit our customers as we provide an expanded suite of products and access to technical expertise that will assist in creating tailored solutions. We’re pleased to welcome Barbour to the Forterra team and, given our shared commitment to quality and strong customer service and relationships, we expect a seamless integration,” said Jason Duncan, Forterra Western Region Vice President.

“After 75 years and four generations of innovations, achievements and leadership in the precast industry, it was the vision of Jim Barbour, through his estate plan, to solidify our future through this acquisition by Forterra. With this life-changing event we are grateful and excited to be able to offer new opportunities to our employees, who are our most valuable assets, and expanded resources for manufacturing and service to our customers,” – said Dan Barbour and Amy Burnett on behalf of the Barbour family.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater systems. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra’s product breadth and scale help make it a preferred supplier for water-related pipe and products, serving a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit forterrabp.com.

About Barbour Concrete

Headquartered in Independence, Missouri, Barbour manufacturers and offers precast concrete products used in storm, sanitary, utility and custom applications. For additional information on Barbour visit barbourconcrete.com.

