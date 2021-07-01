The pea starch market was valued at USD 134 million in 2020, estimated to be USD 143 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.2%, to reach USD 203 million by 2026

New York, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pea Starch Market by Grade, Application, Source, Function, Product Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05605402/?utm_source=GNW





Food is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021 for pea starch based on the grade segment

Pea starch has numerous applications in the food industry.It is used in noodles, meat, frying, soups and sauces, pasta, canned products, dairy products, confectionery, extruded snacks, and breakfast cereals.



It is largely used for improving palletization and texture.Pea starch helps in providing stability during the processing of food products, which makes it a suitable ingredient for bakery and canned food products.



It also has a thickening property that helps in improving the consistency of food products.Pea starch also acts as an excellent gelling agent.



Owing to its numerous beneficial properties, it is used for several applications in the food industry. Below is the list of food applications that employ pea starch.

The food & beverage of the application type will hold the largest share in the pea starch market along with growing at one of the fastest rate

Pea starch finds numerous applications in the food & beverage industry supported by its cost-effectiveness and nutritional benefits.It is used in several food applications, such as processed foods and beverages, confectionery products, dairy products, and bakery products.



It is largely used for rendering food products with the required texture, consistency, and stability.Pea starch is a clean label substitute for modified starch potato and corn.



Pea starch has witnessed acceptance in recent years in the food & beverage industry due to the increase in demand for natural or organic ingredients over inorganic ingredients. Pea starch is mostly used in soups, sauces, snacks, and savories, as it acts as an excellent thickener and texturizer in these products.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the pea starch market globally

The pea starch market in the Asia Pacific region is the largest.It is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate due to the rise in demand from large economies, such as China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries.



Asia is among the largest pea processing regions in the world. In 2018, China imported nearly 1.8 million tons of dried peas for processing. These Asia Pacific countries primarily process these peas for manufacturing pea starch, pea protein, and pea fiber. The pea starch produced is mostly utilized in the region, mainly for manufacturing vermicelli and noodles. Apart from this, pea starch produced in the region is also used for feed and aquaculture applications. The demand for natural ingredients and clean-label food products is increasing drastically in this area. In addition, the level of investment in the food & beverage industry in Asia and the Pacific regions has increased over the past quarter-century, particularly in China, contributing to its rapid economic growth. Many players in the region are manufacturing pea starch.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Value Chain: Supply-Side – 34% and Demand-Side – 66%

• By Designation: C Level – 33.2%, Managers – 44.5% and Executives – 22.3%

• By Region: Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific– 35%, North America – 25% South America – 10% RoW* – 10%,

RoW* includes the Middle East, and Africa.

Leading players profiled in this report:

• Emsland Group (Germany)

• Coscura Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium)

• Roquette Freres (France)

• Vestkorn Milling AS (Norway)

• Ingredion Incorporated (United States)

• Axiom Foods Inc. (United States)

• Felleskjopet Rogaland Agder

• AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada)

• Parheim Foods (Canada)

• Puris Foods (United States)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the pea starch market on the basis of grade, application, source, functioning, product and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the pea starch, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



