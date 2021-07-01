The global sterilization services market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 4.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0%

New York, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sterilization Services Market by Method, Type, Mode of Delivery, End User, COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05168430/?utm_source=GNW

The introduction of mandates by government and regulatory bodies in the healthcare industry is the primary reason for the market witnessing significant growth. The growth of the sterilization services market can largely be attributed to factors such as the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections; the increasing number of surgical procedures; the growing focus on food sterilization; and the increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers. In addition, the growing medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies, increasing use of E-beam sterilization, reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and the growing healthcare industry and outsourcing of operation to emerging countries are expected to offer high-growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.



With the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increasing focus on personal hygiene and the production of medical nonwovens and single-use products, such as face masks and gloves.This is further expected to drive the growth of the sterilization services market in the coming years.



On the other hand, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to limit market growth to some extent in the coming years. This, along with the end-user noncompliance with sterilization standards, is expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Based on method, the ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on method, the market has been classified into ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, electron beam (e-beam) radiation sterilization, steam sterilization, x-ray irradiation, and other sterilization methods.The ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization segment accounted for the largest share of the sterilization services market in 2020.



This segment’s large share can be attributed to its extensive usage in various applications, including medical device sterilization, food testing, pharmaceutical sterilization, and sterilization and disinfection in the life sciences industry.



Based on type, the contract sterilization segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the sterilization services market has been segmented into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services.In 2020, the contract sterilization services segment accounted for the largest share and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the growing preference for contract sterilization by medical device companies and the increasing outsourcing of sterile processing by hospitals to specialized third-party vendors to reduce in-house costs related to sterilization.



Based on mode of delivery, the off-site sterilization services segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on mode of delivery, the sterilization services market has been segmented into off-site sterilization services and on-site sterilization services.In 2020, the off-site sterilization services segment accounted for a larger share of the sterilization services market.



The limited availability of space in in-house sterile processing departments, better efficiency of contract sterilization process than in-house sterilization, greater output with less financial risk, and the cost reduction benefits offered by off-site sterilization services are the key factors supporting the segment’s growth.



Based on end user, the medical device companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the sterilization services market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others (food & beverage industry, cosmetic industry, dietary supplement manufacturers, veterinary industry, and other healthcare providers, such as long-term care facilities and diagnostic & imaging centers).The medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth in this segment is majorly attributed to the rising prevalence of HAIs, increasing adoption of single-use medical devices, the growing medical device industry, and the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the sterilization services market in 2020

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the sterilization services market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The region’s large share can be attributed to the growing demand for and adoption of sterilization services due to the rising focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers.



A surge in the geriatric population in the coming years and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for sterilization services to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, and implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations for sterilization services are also expected to propel the sterilization services market in the region.



• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in the Infection Control market

The key players operating in the sterilization services market include STERIS plc (US), Sotera Health Company (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP, US), E-BEAM Services, Inc. (US), MMM Group (Germany), Belimed AG (Switzerland), BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Medistri SA (Switzerland), Noxilizer, Inc. (US), H.W.Andersen Products Ltd. (US), Cosmed Group (US), Cretex Companies, Inc. (US), Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. (US), MICROTROL Sterilisation Services Pvt. Ltd. (India), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Avantti Medi Clear (Mexico), Steripure SAS (France), Europlaz Technologies Limited (UK), Centerpiece (US), Midwest Sterilization Corporation (US), Blue Line Sterilization Services LLC (US), SteriPack Group (Ireland), Steri-Tek (US), and Sterilization Services (US).



