Aortic Aneurysm Market worth US$ 4.23 Billion in 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Visiongain has published a new report on Aortic Aneurysm Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Type (TAA, AAA), by Product (Stent Grafts, Catheters), by Treatment (EVAR, OSR), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, ASCs) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Aortic Aneurysm Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

According to Visiongain’s lead analyst: ‘The global abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.00 billion in 2020. The segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% from2021 to 2026 and is expected to reach US$ 3.15 billion in 2026 from its previous value of US$ 2.19billion in 2021. Visiongain further anticipates that the segment will reach US$ 4.23 billion in 2031 while growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2031’.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/aortic-aneurysm-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

This growth can be attributed to the high tobacco smoking prevalence in the developed and developing region, rise in elderly population coupled with the rising incidence of AAA, and growing emphasis on the benefits of AAA screening. However, expensive surgical repair of AAA and inadequate reimbursement for each reintervention after EVAR are some of the factors restraining the growth of the aortic aneurysm market. Aneurysms previously considered inoperable can be repaired by new 3D technology and innovative AAA devices provide patients and physicians with a new, less invasive option are some of the revenue pockets for the major companies in aortic aneurysm market globally .

COVID-19 Impact on Aortic Aneurysm Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is putting a huge strain on health-care systems around the world, forcing even the most established hospitals to reconsider their treatment options. Due to a lack of available intensive care unit (ICU) beds, most medical centers have restricted or cancelled elective surgical procedures entirely. Endovascular repair is without a doubt the treatment option in the unfortunate event of a ruptured AAA (rAAA) and/or concomitant COVID-19 infection, as identified in other recent guidelines.

Market Drivers

High tobacco smoking prevalence in the developing and developed countries

Smoking significantly raises the risk of AAA. The risk is proportional to the number of years spent smoking and the number of years spent smoking after quitting. Tobacco use harms nearly every organ in the body and is the leading cause of preventable death. In 2016, smoking was responsible for more than 7.1 million deaths worldwide (12.5 percent of all deaths). According to the WHO, tobacco will kill 8 million people every year by 2030. Tobacco is estimated to have killed around 40 million people in the developed world between 2005 and 2030. This number is more than three times higher in the developing world, at around 135 million. Although smoking prevalence is declining in some LMICs (Low- and Middle-Income Countries), the developing world's relatively high population growth means that the number of smokers, and thus the number of deaths and diseases caused by smoking, will continue to rise.

Rise in geriatric population

Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is uncommon in people under the age of 60. AAA affects about one out of every 1000 people between the ages of 60 and 65, and the number continues to rise as people get older. AAAs are found in 2 to 13% of men and 6% of women over the age of 65, according to screening studies. However, nearly 90% of aneurysms discovered through screening are small (less than 3.5 cm in diameter) and unlikely to rupture.

According to the 2019 Revision of the World Population Prospects, by 2050, one in six people will be over the age of 65 (16%), up from one in eleven in 2019. (9 percent). By 2050, one in every four people in Europe and North America will be 65 or older. For the first time in history, people aged 65 and up outnumbered children under the age of five on a global scale in 2018. The number of people aged 80 and up is expected to triple by 2050, from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/aortic-aneurysm-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

The importance of AAA screening is becoming more widely recognized

The high prevalence of infrarenal AAA in subgroups of patients, as well as its asymptomatic course until rupture, demonstrate the importance of screening. Ultrasonography is an excellent tool for screening and surveillance that is both risk-free and inexpensive. In the multicenter aneurysm screening study, over 67,000 male subjects aged 65 to 74 years were randomized for ultrasound screening for infrarenal AAA and subsequent surgical treatment of aneurysms larger than 54 mm.

Market Opportunities

New 3D technology can now repair aneurysms that were previously thought to be inoperable

Repairing a thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm is a difficult procedure that can be fraught with complications. Contrast dyes, which are required to identify the locations of major vessels that originate near or from life-threatening arterial bulges, cause renal problems in up to 25% of vascular patients.

Surgeons at UC San Diego Health are using a new imaging technology that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to reduce the need for contrast agents, the time spent in surgery, and the risk of post-operative kidney complications. UC San Diego Health is one of the first health-care systems in the country to use the software. In traditional endovascular aortic aneurysm repair, surgeons use contrast dyes to reveal the size and scope of the aneurysm, then use X-rays to guide a plastic or fabric-coated metal tube stent graft to the weakened section of the arterial wall to prevent it from tearing.

The new Dynamic Morphology Correction technology, developed by Cydar Medical in the United Kingdom, allows surgeons to work more precisely and quickly with less contrast dye. Rather, surgeons rely on dynamic 3D image overlays of the human body, which are created using computerized prediction models based on the patient's pre-operative X-ray and anatomy. The models allow surgeons to reduce iodine contrast and its risk to the kidneys, lower radiation exposure during surgery, and spend less time on the operating table.

Patients and doctors now have a new, less invasive option for AAA treatment thanks to innovative AAA devices

Patients and doctors now have a new, less invasive option with the AAA device. Cordis Corporation has released the INCRAFT AAA Stent Graft System (INCRAFT System), an ultra-low-profile endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) device for patients with infrared abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The INCRAFT System has been approved for use in Europe and Canada, and it is now available for purchase. This device is a step forward in the field of EVAR, and it offers a new option for patients and doctors looking for a less invasive way to treat AAA.

The INCRAFT system is an appealing new EVAR device option because of its ultra-low-profile design and customization, which allows doctors to consider this less invasive procedure for many patients, especially those with smaller vasculature who might be ineligible for EVAR otherwise. The INNOVATION Trial in Europe on the INCRAFT system recently published two-year data that showed excellent performance by adding supporting scientific data to the device. With the launch of the INCRAFT System, Cordis is bringing an innovative advancement to the EVAR field while also entering a growth segment that diversifies the company's strong product portfolio.

Need industry data? Please contact us today .

Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies profiled in the report include Medtronic plc, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., JOTEC GmbH, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Cardiatis. For example, Terumo Corporation decided to buy Aortica Corporation, a company based in the US dedicated to advancing the science of personalized vascular therapy, in November 2019. During Fenestrated Endovascular Aortic Repair, Aortica developed AortaFit, an automated case planning software that precisely matches fenestrations on an endograft with the unique locations of each individual patient's branch arteries (FEVAR). Endovascular treatment of complex abdominal aortic aneurysms can result in endoleaks and migration, so the new technology aims to improve graft anchoring while reducing the risk of endoleaks and migration (AAA). Terumo Aortic will be able to accelerate the development of a first-in-class, purpose-built FEVAR System because of this acquisition, particularly in the US. This will help the company to transform vascular disease management in this difficult patient population by combining the AortaFit System and BoulEVARd covered stent graft with the proven capabilities of TREO.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence .

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Aortic Aneurysm Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more research reports on the Pharmaceutical Industry , please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.