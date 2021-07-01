Ogilvy Health Names Shannon Walsh President of Public Relations for North America

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health today announced the promotion of Shannon Walsh to President of Public Relations for North America. In her new position, Shannon will be responsible for overseeing and driving client growth, and the expansion of the Health PR footprint in North America.

Shannon has more than 20 years of experience developing high-impact communication initiatives for global healthcare companies in areas including: consumer education, product milestones, corporate/brand reputation, advocacy relations, and issues management. An Ogilvy veteran of 16 years, Shannon most recently, led all health public relations for the New York office and helped to drive double-digit growth through award-winning creative work that drove business and societal impact. She also serves as Global Client Leader for one of the agency's top 10 clients, where she is responsible for the overall growth across all disciplines.

Experienced in both product and corporate communications, Shannon has worked across a spectrum of disease areas including, women’s health, oncology, CNS, immunology, sexual dysfunction, smoking cessation and urology, to name a few. She is a founding member of Ogilvy’s Women Leaders Professional Network, and a member of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association. She was named Champion of PR by PRWeek and earlier this year Shannon was named to the prestigious 2021 ELITE list, in the PR Gurus category, by healthcare marketing industry magazine PM360.

“Shannon’s strategic eye for solving client problems has made her a trusted advisor to many of our top clients. She understands how to use the power of creative storytelling to build health brands, promote life-changing therapies, and shape a healthier world,” said Devika Bulchandani, CEO of Ogilvy North America. “Shannon is also a passionate leader who empowers and enables the best in her teams, which is why I have no doubt that she will help take us to a new level as we create impact across the health continuum.”

“I am honored to lead our growing, health PR practice for North America,” Shannon shared. “I have tremendous pride in this company and our ability to create bold ideas that change behaviors, strengthen reputation, and drive growth for our clients. It's an exciting time to be in healthcare and I look forward to working with our clients to make a further impact on the world.”

