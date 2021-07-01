The Center for African American Health Purchases Building in Denver’s Northeast Park Hill Neighborhood for $4.7 Million

Denver, Colo., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for African American Health (CAA Health) announced the $4.7 million purchase of a free-standing building, appraised at $4.9 million. CAA Health’s new two-story home, located at “The Holly,” 3350 Hudson Street in Denver’s northeast Park Hill neighborhood, is a boon to the organization and the community it serves. The masterful execution of a two-year-long capital campaign and support from generous funders enabled CAA Health to amass over $2 million towards the purchase.

The redevelopment of the Holly Square Shopping Center, after it was burned to the ground by arson in 2008, marked a significant transformation for the Northeast Park Hill neighborhood and was an impactful endeavor for Urban Land Conservancy (ULC) as well. ULC acquired the 2.6-acre site in 2009, with support from the City of Denver, and immediately commenced an extensive community engagement process, led by the Holly Area Redevelopment Project (HARP) and The Denver Foundation’s Strengthening Neighborhoods Program, to determine future redevelopment plans. The outcome was a community hub, which included the Boys & Girls Club and Roots Elementary School, among other organizations.

When the Roots School (Hudson Building) closed in 2019, ULC again partnered with HARP to gather Requests for Statements of Interest (RFSI’s) to select a new community-serving organization that met HARP’s Guiding Neighborhood Principles to purchase and operate out of the building. The ability to bring community voices into the process of selecting the next building owner was made possible by the fact that those Guiding Neighborhood Principles were built into ULC’s ground lease with Roots, which then guided negotiations between ULC and the construction financing lender for the building to respect community desires for a shift away from another charter school. HARP and the surrounding community chose The Center for African American Health (CAA Health), due to their longstanding commitment to Northeast Denver and focus on the African American community.

“Without ULC’s community land trust and our ability to purchase the Hudson Building, we would not have been able to re-engage with the community to decide which nonprofit’s services would be most beneficial in this location,” says Erin Clark, ULC’s VP of Master Site Development. “In addition, ULC went the extra mile to ensure the building remained a community asset by working with lenders and purchasing the building to give CAA Health time to raise the capital required for the purchase. This is a story about partnership, creativity, commitment to community needs, and the importance of community land trusts in meeting those goals.”

“It was heartwarming that HARP selected us to be the next occupant in the building, and it speaks volumes to the 24 years we’ve been working to serve community,” says Deidre Johnson, CEO and Executive Director of CAA Health. “We’re grateful for ULC’s partnership in allowing us to enter into a lease with purchase option in 2020, and we appreciate the funding we received from multiple foundations and individuals. When I first joined CAA Health, I remember Grant Jones [the organization’s founder and former Executive Director] sharing with me a desire to eventually acquire our own building. Our determination, coupled with favorable circumstances and timing, provided us the means to purchase our new home.”

Established in 1997, CAA Health’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of African Americans who have higher rates of illness, disability, and premature death from diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Beyond health care, the organization advocates for health equity and addressing the social determinants of health. Accordingly, it was important for CAA Health to have a tangible presence within the community it serves. The building is symbolic of the fortitude of the African American community – providing a sense of pride along with the security of ownership.

“The question of sustainability is a constant for most, if not all, community-based organizations. It’s especially present for nonprofits that have core missions developed to address challenging and longstanding cultural, social, and population health and wellness issues—like CAA Health,” explained Grant Jones, founder and former executive director. “I was so pleased to learn that [the organization] recently addressed one of its major sustainability challenges: finding a permanent home and becoming an owner, not a renter.”

Noting the outpouring of support from advocates, CAA Health Board Chair Toni Baruti adds, “This is what ‘it takes a village’ looks like. We called on the community, and the community showed up, putting forth their best effort. We are thankful for our donors and supporters who sustain our work towards health equity for the Black/African American Community.”

CAA Health, like many nonprofits last year, quickly transitioned its programs and services to virtual platforms due to the pandemic. Outreach efforts paralleled the immediate needs of the community, and the organization pushed forward with innovative solutions. During 2020, CAA Health provided COVID-19 testing, conducted voter registration events and flu vaccine clinics, and distributed personal protection equipment (PPE) and food from the parking lot of the 3350 Hudson Street location. The organization looks forward to opening its doors and inviting the community back on August 1 for in-person classes and services. The “housewarming” will hold special meaning—a cause for celebration.

“CAA Health is a ‘community treasure’ with a commitment to serving the African American population. As an individual and a board member, I am so proud of this amazing accomplishment which was a collaborative effort by the board, staff, and community partners,” says Gerie Grimes, immediate past board chair and current board member.

# # #

About The Center for African American Health

The mission of The Center for African American Health (CAA Health) is to improve the health and well-being of African Americans who have higher rates of illness, disability, and premature death from diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Established in 1997 and re-envisioned in 2005, CAA Health evolved from the health programming of the Metro Denver Black Church Initiative, which for more than a decade collaborated with black churches to offer health programs throughout the African American community, as well as programs for at-risk youth, academically struggling students, and ex-offenders. Since 2005, CAA Health has provided prevention and disease management programs focusing on diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, wellness programs for seniors, health insurance literacy, and a variety of health education topics as well as referrals to community resources. For more information about CAA Health, please visit www.caahealth.org.

About Urban Land Conservancy

ULC is committed to preserving, developing, stewarding, and managing permanently affordable housing and shared office space for nonprofits and mission-minded organizations in Metro Denver and surrounding communities. For more information, visit www.urbanlandc.org

