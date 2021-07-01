gorjana To Open First Texas Retail Location

gorjana is set to join premiere shopping destination Music Lane this summer and become the latest storefront in the diverse collection of boutiques, restaurants and hotels.



AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- gorjana, the popular Laguna Beach based jewelry brand, announces the opening of their newest retail location in Austin, TX. The Southern California jewelry designer known for her effortless and laid-back style continues an impressive retail expansion throughout the US with Austin becoming their second off-coast retail location.

Music Lane is a unique cultural destination located along Austin’s iconic South Congress Avenue and the urban oasis marks the perfect setting for gorjana’s coastal design elements and welcoming, airy space that fans of the brand have come to know and love. The new gorjana storefront is outfitted with signature details including light, mango wood finishes, brass hardware details, live greenery and blue, bohemian shibori fabrics reminiscent of the Pacific Ocean.

“After our first visit to Austin, we knew that it would be the perfect city for our next retail location,” said Gorjana Reidel and Jason Griffin Reidel, gorjana Co-founders. “At every corner, Austin is bursting with creativity across the fashion, arts and music scenes, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring a little piece of Laguna Beach to this very special city.”

To further immerse the brand with local Austin culture, gorjana partnered with Molly McFee and Kayla Koslow, two local Austin artists and teachers, to create a fun and interactive mural--sand and beach chairs included--for visitors to engage with outside of the store.

“We are thrilled to welcome gorjana to Music Lane and the greater Austin community,” said Taylor Shepherd, PR Director at Endeavor Real Estate. “Their subtle and elegant, west-coast infused pieces, complement the everyday Austin woman and blend effortlessly into the Music Lane family.”

This new location continues the expansion of the brand’s retail reach which will continue to add exciting new locations throughout 2021 and beyond. Guests will be able to take advantage of on-site bespoke engraving while shopping the latest gorjana collections, fine jewelry as well as their leading core items with prices ranging from $38 to $700.

Address:

1221 South Congress

Austin, TX

Hours: 11AM-7PM, daily

Press Contact:

Brandon Sansone

brandon.sansone@praytellagency.com

917-250-3588

About gorjana

Based in Laguna Beach, California, the gorjana brand was founded in 2004 on the apartment floor of husband and wife duo Jason and Gorjana Reidel. The couple drove 50,000 miles to sell and market their collection and hit the trade show circuit. Through their own separate strengths and combined creative vision, the brand grew rapidly from an idea into a full-fledged business that is still owned and operated by both Gorjana and Jason. The eponymous line is intentionally designed to mix, match and layer. Many of the designs are versatile and feature adjustable clasps and sliding beads, which allows the wearer to make each piece their own.

About Music Lane

Music Lane is a unique cultural destination located along Austin’s iconic South Congress Avenue. Beloved by locals and visitors alike, this urban oasis is home to a diverse collection of boutiques, restaurants and hotels. Serving as a gateway between downtown and South Austin, Music Lane connects visitors to Austin’s roots while providing an elevated shopping and lifestyle experience. For shopping ease, Music Lane boasts a parking garage with space for over 450 vehicles in a subterranean garage entrance at the light at Music Lane between building 1 and 2 at 1011 South Congress Avenue.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8685e88a-eeab-4231-9063-6bf00c69566b