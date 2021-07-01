Bridgeline Partners Win More than 20 Site Search Licenses in its Third Quarter

WOBURN, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that its partner network won more than 20 site search licenses this quarter for Celebros and HawkSearch, its most recent acquisition.



“Expansion of our partner network is a key initiative for Bridgeline in 2021. Thanks to our recent acquisition of HawkSearch and its extensive partner network, we have made substantial progress by winning license sales to major institutions and governments that Bridgeline could not have won alone,” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline.

Bridgeline’s current partners include AmericanEagle.com, BigCommerce, Magento, Optimizely, Oro Commerce, Salesforce, SAP, and Shopify.

“HawkSearch’s partners have brought in several new customers each quarter for years,” added Michael Benedict, EVP of Revenue for Bridgeline and previous General Manager of HawkSearch. “This quarter alone, our partner network has brought Bridgeline multiple six-figure sales and a diverse set of new customers in industries that include government, food supply, waste management, and electrical distributors.”

Bridgeline’s combination of Celebros and HawkSearch make it a leading player in the site search market with unique capabilities such as personalization, recommendations, and machine learning algorithms that utilize user behavior and trends to provide accurate and hyper-relevant search results.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque

EVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com