The fire-resistant fabrics market is estimated to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to USD 4.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%

Fire resistant fabrics are the materials that does not burn when exposed to fire due to their chemical structure.Fire-resistant fabrics are used as the last-level protection barrier in case of direct exposure to fire.



They do not catch fire or melt when exposed to fire.This type of fabric can have inherent fire resistance property or can be treated to make it fire resistant.



Fire-resistant fabrics are mainly used in apparel applications for personal protective equipment (PPE) in industrial, law enforcement, firefighting, and defense sectors.



Inherent fire-resistant fabrics expected to be the fastest-growing type of the fire-resistant fabrics market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026

Inherent fire-resistant fabrics have in-built fire resistance property.There is no need for a chemical treatment to incorporate fire resistance in this type of fabrics.



The chemical structure of inherent fabrics is non-flammable.The fire resistance property can never degrade in case of inherent fire-resistant fabrics.



These types of fabrics are very costly than the treated fire-resistant fabrics.These fabrics provide high level fire resistance, and hence, the demand for inherent fire-resistant fabrics in regions including Europe and North America is increasing.



Due to its high cost it is less preferred in the developing regions. However, the rising awareness and increasing purchasing power of the population in developing countries like China and India are expected to drive the market for inherent fire-resistant fabrics during the forecast period.



Industrial end-use industry estimated to account for the largest share of the overall fire-resistant fabrics market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026

The industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the overall fire-resistant fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2020.The demand for fire-resistant fabrics in the industrial segment is largely driven by the implementation of government regulations related to the use of fire-resistant wear in different industries, especially in the oil & gas and chemical industries.



The industrial segment is projected to continue dominating the fire-resistant fabrics market during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026.



high economic growth in APAC to drive the demand for fire-resistant fabrics in the region.



APAC is the largest market for fire-resistant fabrics, and it is mainly attributed to high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military among others. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region.

Fire-resistant fabrics manufacturers are targeting this region as it is the strongest regional market for various applications, such as industrial protective clothing, defense & public safety services, and transport among others.The advantage of shifting production to the Asian region is that the cost of production is low here.



Also, it is easier to serve the local emerging market. The lack of safety compliance in the industrial sector and limited use of fire-resistant fabrics in the military sector are the restraints for the market in APAC

The key players profiled in the report include as E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), PBI Performance Products Inc. (U.S.), Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), Westex By Milliken (U.S.), Gun EI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Lenzing Ag (Austria), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), W. L. Gore Associates Inc. (U.S.), and others among others.



This report segments the market for fire-resistant fabrics based on application, type, end-use industry and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for fire-resistant fabrics.



This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the fire-resistant fabrics market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



