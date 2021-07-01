The European Tissue and Hygiene Paper Market was valued at USD 48.87 billion in 2020

New York, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Tissue and Hygiene Paper Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06101240/?utm_source=GNW

Due to increased sales in the retail sector, orders had increased significantly in March and April 2020 across Europe, especially in Germany. Temporarily, the demand for toilet paper in 2020 was nearly twice as high as usual, but that has since leveled off in the year 2021.



- Tissue paper products, including paper towels and toilet paper, play an essential role in everyday life. They contribute to improved hygiene, comfort, and convenience. According to the European Tissue Symposium (European Tissue Paper Association), the European market represents around 25% of the global tissue market. The advancements in tissue manufacturing technology and the efficient use of raw materials may improve the design of tissue products and the way they are dispensed.

- The consumption of tissue-paper-related products in Europe is rising, owing to the increasing awareness regarding hygiene, growth in the share of private or retailer labels, high per capita consumption, growing use of tissues in the away from home segment, and moderate population growth, among other factors. In a report published by the German Süddeutsche Zeitung, the average annual consumption of toilet paper in Germany was estimated at 93 rolls per household.

- Consolidation is one of the prevalent trends in the European tissue market, as the major players have been growing through both sizeable acquisitions and organic growth. The market consolidation has also increased, due to expansion in the market sizes of the middle-sized and small players. According to a report by the European Tissue Symposium, published in Q2 2020, Essity, Sofidel Group, and the WEPA Group account for 27.6%, 12.3%, and 9.6% of the capacity shares in the European tissue market, which is almost 50% of the overall market.

- In Europe, the Tuscan industry (Italy) is one of the pillars of the tissue paper sector. In this region, 80% of the national production of tissue paper occurs, with approximately 1,200,000 metric ton of tissues produced per year. The most important national producers of paper for hygienic/sanitary use are located in the Lucca district, which ranks first in Europe, with 21% of production volumes. (Source: A. Celli Group).



Key Market Trends

Toilet Paper to Drive the Market Growth



- Toilet paper commands a prominent share in both away-from-home and home utilities such as tissue and hygiene products. It is used widely in almost all business establishments, commercial places, and households. Kimberly-Clark leads the toilet paper business in the European market, followed by Essity. The United Kingdom remains an important growth market in Europe despite COVID-19 and Brexit.

- The sales of toilet paper increased dramatically during the pandemic in most European countries. According to an article published on Forbes, in October 2020, 10% of German consumers stocked up toilet papers due to the ongoing lockdown in the country. Such instances were witnessed across several other countries as manufacturers faced a huge upsurge in demand for toilet paper.

- The ongoing demand compelled several companies to increase their production capacity to meet the spiking demands. For instance, in September 2020, Wepa, one of the leading manufacturers of toilet paper in Europe, expanded its Bridgend Factory. It invested in a new paper machine with an annual production capacity of 65,000 metric ton. Moreover, WEPA UK secured GBP 6 million from the Welsh government to support its expansion plans.

- Many companies are working on innovative solutions to improve customer experience. For instance, in March 2021, The Navigator Company launched a new generation of tissue paper that is impregnated with a soap called Amoos AquactiveTM, whose innovative technology, Aquactive, is activated when the paper comes in contact with water, immediately producing soap foam.



United Kingdom to witness significant growth



- United Kingdom is one of the major markets in Europe, where the use of hygiene products and toiletries is significantly high, in addition to this the country is one of the prominent markets for diapers. According to various studies, about 7.5-8 million nappies are used in the country; moreover, the country’s population aged between 0-9 years stood at 8.01 million in 2019, according to the Office for National Statistics (UK), also, there were 640,370 live births in the country during the year which was a decrease of 2.5%. The country’s birth rate is declining steadily since the last decade, and the number of aging population is increasing, this is expected to impact the diaper market in the country.

- Pampers held the prominent share of the market in the country, according to a study (Sample size (n)=6218) by Swagbucks in the United Kingdom, about 21% of the respondents mentioned that Pampers was their favorite brand for baby diapers followed by Huggies (5% share) and Asda Diapers (4%).

- UK is among the countries in Western Europe which have reached high penetration rates for disposable hygiene products, especially for wipes, Baby Diapers, and femcarepads. With the Brexit, the push to manufacture these products in the country is expected to increase over the next two years; also, in recent times, private labels are emerging as major brands in these product categories. For example, diapers from Asda, Tesco, and Sainsbury, who are major grocery and retail chains in the country, command a lower single digit share of the market already and rapidly growing as well.

- The demand for women hygiene products has also reached the maturity stage in the country as the country’s female population is slightly higher than that of the male population; according to the Office for National Statistics (UK) in 2019, the female population in the UK stood at 33.82 million compared to 32.98 million of male population.



Competitive Landscape

The Tissue and Hygiene Paper Market is moderately competitive with new firms entering the market and existinfg firms holding a part of market share. The firms keep on entering into strategic partnerships and innovating new products in order to retain their market share.



- June 2021 - In pursuit of its 2030 ambition to reduce the use of fossil fuel-based plastics by half before the end of the decade, Kimberly-Clark announced a partnership with the biotech company RWDC Industries to advance sustainable technology for consumer products that provides much-needed solutions to the world’s single-use plastics problem.



