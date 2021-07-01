Relievant Medsystems Announces Appointment of Dave Amerson to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relievant Medsystems, a privately held medical device company transforming the treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP), announced today the appointment of Dave Amerson to the Company’s Board of Directors.



“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Dave to our Board of Directors,” said Tyler Binney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Relievant. “Dave’s wealth of leadership experience and track record of commercial success make him an excellent addition and invaluable strategic resource to Relievant, especially during this critical period of accelerating growth for the company.”

Mr. Amerson has over 30 years of experience in leadership roles in the medical device sector, and presently serves as Chairman of the Board of NC8 and Palette Life Sciences. He most recently served as President and General Manager of Interventional Urology at Teleflex. He had previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoTract, Inc., which Teleflex acquired in 2017 in a transaction valued up to $1.1 billion. Prior to NeoTract, he served as Global Vice President, General Manager for the Coloplast Surgical Urology division and was Chairman of the Surgical Urology Leadership Team.

“I am honored and excited to join Relievant’s Board of Directors,” said Mr. Amerson. “Relievant has made tremendous progress transforming the treatment of chronic low back pain, and I am excited to join this esteemed group and to collaborate with the exceptional management team as Relievant continues to build on its commercial success.”

Relievant Medsystems is a privately held medical device company that is transforming the treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) with the Intracept® Procedure – a novel, clinically proven and commercially available treatment designed to improve the quality of life for the millions of patients suffering from CLBP from degenerative disc disease with Modic changes, a biomarker indicating that their pain is vertebrogenic in origin. Learn more at www.relievant.com.

