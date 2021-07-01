NETA Announces New Board Members and Officers

PORTAGE, Mich., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is pleased to announce Virginia Balitski as the newest member of the NETA Board of Directors. Eric Beckman, Ken Bassett, and Bob Sheppard have been appointed to officer roles.



The NETA Board members serve a vital role in the organization. Their industry expertise contributes to the organization’s visioning, planning, and success. NETA’s Board of Directors are electrical safety and maintenance professionals with decades of combined experience.

“In 2021, our NETA Board of Directors and Committee members will be breaking exciting new ground as our industry adapts to the changes of the last year. We are all looking forward to the guidance and contributions our board members and officers will make through NETA as the industry continues to evolve,” says Missy Richard, Executive Director of NETA.

Virginia Balitski, NETA Board Member, is the Manager-Training and Development for Magna IV Engineering. She serves on the Promotions and Marketing Committee and CTD Review Committee.

Eric Beckman, NETA Board President, is the President of National Field Services. He serves on the Training Committee, Membership Application Review Committee, and CTD Review Committee.

Ken Bassett, NETA First Vice President, is the President of Potomac Testing. He serves as the chair of the Membership Committee and Association Development Committee. He also serves on the NAMO Committee, Promotions and Marketing Committee, Conference Committee, Finance Committee, Nominations Committee, and CTD Review Committee.

Bob Sheppard, NETA Second Vice President, is the Director of Sales and Marketing for Premier Power Maintenance Corporation. He serves as the chair of the Training Committee, and also serves on the Conference Committee, CTD Review Committee, Membership Application Review Committee, and Promotions and Marketing Committee.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.