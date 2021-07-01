VSiN Continues International Expansion with Distribution on Mexico’s Totalplay

LAS VEGAS, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, announced today that it will bring its sports betting information and analysis to Latin America for the first time. Totalplay, a Grupo Salinas company and leader in the telecommunications market in Mexico, will distribute VSiN’s unique 24/7 sports betting coverage via Totalplay Residential’s network, which covers 10.5 million homes. Beginning today, Totalplay subscribers in dozens of Mexican cities will be able to access VSiN on channel 515.



“Available in millions of homes across dozens of Mexican cities, Totalplay provides an ideal platform for VSiN to reach sports fans across the country with expert sports betting information and analysis,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “We’re thrilled to be able to expand into this new market and expect to continue to grow the VSiN footprint within Latin America.”

VSiN broadcasts 24/7 on VSiN.com and the VSiN app, including 18+ hours of live content every weekday, entertaining sports fans and betting enthusiasts across North America. The content deal with Totalplay further expands VSiN’s breadth of coverage on streaming services and regional sports networks .

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T Pittsburgh, beIN SPORTS, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com, VSiN.com/Podcasts and the VSiN app .

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sports books at the South Point Hotel , Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country. VSiN is a subsidiary of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).



