CANOPY Management CEO, Brian Burt, accepted into Forbes Business Council

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANOPY Management , the full-service Amazon agency that helps brands scale their business and gain market share, announced today that the company’s CEO, Brian Burt, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. CANOPY Management is the world’s leading agency to helps brands scale their business and gain market share on Amazon.



Brian was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. The Forbes Business Council also noted Brian’s track record of growing seven- and eight-figure businesses.

“We are honored to welcome Brian into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Brian has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Brian will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Brian will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“Forbes remains an outstanding business publication, and I couldn’t be happier to become a part of this professional community,” Burt said. “This is a great opportunity to share what CANOPY Management has learned about working with Amazon with a much larger, more curated audience, and I’m glad to be of service to my fellow executives.”

About CANOPY Management

A full-service Amazon marketing agency, CANOPY Management is the driving force behind many of the most successful brands on Amazon. CEO and Co-Founder Brian Burt is leading the company’s growth and expansion into new markets. CANOPY was recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in March 2021, and recently received a Stevie for Startup of the Year. Visit us at https://canopymanagement.com .

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

PRESS CONTACT

Bill Brazell

bill@broadsheetcomms.com

917-445-7316