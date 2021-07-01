Antibiotics Market Size Worth USD 64,532 Million by 2025 at 4.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibiotics Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Antibiotics Market Information by Spectrum of Activity, Drug Class, End-User, Drug Origin, and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is estimated to cross USD 64,532 Million by 2025 at 4.8% CAGR.

Market Scope:

The use of antibiotics has been long advocated to treat various diseases, including the current COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide market development is estimated to be driven by numerous factors, such as growing efforts commenced by the foremost companies to develop advanced antibiotic products. The effect of factors such as the increasing approval of antibiotic drugs, the advance of generic drugs, growth in frequency of enduring and infectious diseases are estimated to play a notable role in antibiotics market growth. Furthermore, the growing financing opportunities by biotech businesses in research and development are projected to drive the progress of the worldwide antibiotics market.

Market Drivers:

The companies operating in the market are assuming increasing efforts for the expansion of progressive antibiotics. The growing endorsement of antibiotic drugs is a significant driver that will enhance the growth prospects of the global market. The growth in the occurrence of infectious diseases is likely to be another aspect that will raise the reliance on antibiotics to offer speedy recovery to patients. The development of generic drugs is another important avenue for the growth of the antibiotic market.

Market Restraints:

The snowballing rate of antibiotic-resistant infections and the increase in drug approval expenses are predicted to restrain the antibiotic market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The companies shaping the development in the antibiotics market are:

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Sanofi (France)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

COVID 19 Analysis

The sudden spread of COVID-19 last year had created a promising scope for developing the antibiotics market. The use of antibiotics was regarded as a critical tool in treating the infection when the surge for vaccine candidates was still underway. The drugs such as remdesivir were used intensively in a bid to give patients a good chance to survive the mortality caused by the disease. The increased presence of new diseases is estimated to further add to the future demand for the antibiotics market. Moreover, realizing the latent potential of the antibiotics market is estimated to prompt market players to devote more resources for research and development in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on drug class, the carbapenem segment is expected to be the swiftest growing throughout the forecast period due to the growing incidence of pneumonia and UTIs, increasing the use of the carbapenem class of antibiotics. Thus, the mounting usage of carbapenem will markedly drive the development of the antibiotics market.

By drug origin, Semisynthetic is likely to be the quickest segment due to lesser side-effects and has an advanced spectrum of activity, ultimately driving the growth of the antibiotic market in this segment.

In the end user segment, the hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to hold the principal share of the market as the bulk of treatments and procedures are done in hospitals, which eventually raises the usage of antibiotics.

In the segment of spectrum of activity, the broad-spectrum antibiotic segment is anticipated to hold the popular portion of the antibiotic market. This broad-spectrum antibiotic can counter an extensive range of diseases, which aids in fighting against microbial resistance.

Regional Insights

The Americas regional market is projected to be the principal market owing to the collective promotion of antibiotics. The antibiotics market in the Americas is further promoted by the North American and Latin America regions, with the North American market gaining a chunk of its demand from the national markets of the US and Canada. The

European antibiotics market is estimated to witness a considerable number of changes in the forecast period.

The regional antibiotics market in the Asia-Pacific has been encouraged by the countries of Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The easy accessibility of antibiotic drugs and the increase in over-the-counter antibiotic drugs have increased the development of the antibiotics market, making the market in Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing. The regional antibiotics market in the Middle East & Africa is estimated to show restrained growth in the forecast period. The presence of global players in the market is estimated to delay the potential development of the market in the upcoming period.

