The Ideation Lab Adds Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Expert to Advisory Board

Columbus, Ohio, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ideation Lab, LLC (the “Company” or “The Ideation Lab”), a brand solutions incubator and accelerator focused on the hemp and cannabidiol (‘CBD”) industry, today announced the appointment of Christina Jefferson to its advisory board, effective immediately. This additional appointment highlights The Ideation Lab’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. It underscores The Ideation Lab’s strong commitment to its portfolio companies, including The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre Well”), the Company’s CBD beverage joint venture with Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) (FRA: E6U).

“Christina is joining The Ideation Lab at a time when we are rapidly growing the team to scale our wellness-focused brands,” said Ian James, The Ideation Lab Founder, and CEO. “Her diversity, equity, and inclusion expertise, coupled with her wide network of executives and potential management candidates, ensures The Ideation Lab’s team represents the diverse customer base which it serves.”

Jefferson has spent her career as a leader in the diversity, equity, and inclusion field. Jefferson has spent six years of her career with Sephora spending most of that time leading their diversity and inclusion efforts companywide. During her time at Sephora, Jefferson rose through the ranks working on social impact and diversity and inclusion programs to foster inclusivity across stores, corporate offices, and distribution centers. Jefferson was instrumental in building a talent pipeline to identify and hire individuals from underrepresented groups, and in addition to her work internally, Jefferson also advocated for inclusive marketing campaigns and more during her time there. Jefferson sits on several boards, including the Jewish Community Relations Council of San Francisco and Congregation Sherith Israel. Jefferson earned her B.S. from the University of Southern Indiana and her Masters in Human Resource Management from Golden Gate University.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a rapidly growing company like The Ideation Lab with such a strong pipeline of human capital needs,” commented Jefferson. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at the Ideation Lab will align its team, brands, and products with the diverse customer base it serves.”

About The Ideation Lab, LLC

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Ideation Lab is a brand solutions incubator and accelerator focused on the hemp and cannabidiol (‘CBD”) industry. To learn more, visit https://theideationlab.com/.

