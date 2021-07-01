CISO Leadership: The Evolving Role of the CISO Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on July 22

WESTPORT, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on July 22. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.



The 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the reasons why cybersecurity strategies need to be transformed, along with the types of skills needed by cyber professionals to defend the organization on a go-forward basis.

“The global threat landscape has experienced significant changes over the past few years,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “Fresh strategies, new skill sets, and creative approaches for communicating these risks to the C-suite and the Board are top priorities for CISOs and security leaders.”

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its first-ever 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on July 22. Timely topics to be explored by CISOs, CIOs and other security leaders will include recommendations for CISOs to educate the board on cybersecurity, advice for accelerating their career ascent, recommendations for transforming cybersecurity strategies in the evolving threat landscape as well as new skills that are needed to protect the enterprise on a go-forward basis.

World-class CISOs and security leaders speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on July 22 will include:

Edward Amoroso , Founder & CEO, TAG Cyber LLC

, Founder & CEO, TAG Cyber LLC Mike Coogan , Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management

, Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management Arun DeSouza , Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Chris Jacquet , VP and CISO, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara

, VP and CISO, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara Shamla Naidoo , Independent Director, QBE North America

, Independent Director, QBE North America Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Tim Rohrbaugh , CISO, JetBlue Airways

, CISO, JetBlue Airways Anahi Santiago , CISO, ChristianaCare

, CISO, ChristianaCare David Sheidlower , VP & Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company

, VP & Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company Gary Sorrentino , Global Deputy CIO and Chairman, Zoom CISO Council, Zoom

, Global Deputy CIO and Chairman, Zoom CISO Council, Zoom Clif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEY

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on July 22 include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy is excited to be hosting its first in-person event for 2021. The 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit will take place on August 3 at the St. Regis Atlanta. Top trends to be explored at the event will include steps for CIOs and business technology executives to take to become boardroom ready; the characteristics of top-performing resilient leaders; and successful use cases for advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, machine learning, and the Internet of Things that can have a meaningful impact on the business and help safeguard the enterprise.

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Carlton Beard , VP, Enterprise Infrastructure & Cyber Security, Shaw Industries Group

, VP, Enterprise Infrastructure & Cyber Security, Shaw Industries Group Shoukat Ali Bhamani , VP, CIO & CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas

, VP, CIO & CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas Gary Brantley , CTO, Beazer Homes

, CTO, Beazer Homes Art Hopkins , Executive Director, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Executive Director, Russell Reynolds Associates Shaun Hunt , CIO, McKenney’s, Inc.

, CIO, McKenney’s, Inc. Jason “JJ” James , CIO, Net Health

, CIO, Net Health Lo Li , SVP Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax

, SVP Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax Ryan Loy , CIO, EBSCO Industries, Inc.

, CIO, EBSCO Industries, Inc. Molly Rauzi , CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald

, CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald AJ Rodrigues , Head of Global Delivery, Strategic Partners and The Delta Tech Hub, Delta Air Lines

, Head of Global Delivery, Strategic Partners and The Delta Tech Hub, Delta Air Lines Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech

, Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech Gerald Waldherr , VP IT, Mondi

, VP IT, Mondi Dan Webber, CIO, Security Officer and Technology Officer, UST Global



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on August 3 include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Atlanta, Skybox Security, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for this in-person event, click here.

To learn about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S CUSTOMIZED WEBINARS AND EXECUTIVE ROUNDTABLES

On July 21, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Zoom on ‘Empowering Your Employees, Clients and Businesses in the Future of Work.’ This webinar, which features Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO at Zoom and Chairman of the Zoom CISO Council as the moderator, will explore how the expectations of employees have changed during the pandemic as they demand how, when and where they work along with the steps that leaders must take to address the needs of the business along with the interests of the empowered hybrid workforce.

To learn more about this event and to register for the webinar, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s archived and upcoming webinars, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

World-class technology executives who were recognized for their contributions to their companies and to the industry at the 2021 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 30 include:

Dilip Krishna, Managing Director, Deloitte

Managing Director, Deloitte Mel Reyes, Global Head of IT and Security, Getaround

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-driven research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05683dc2-4481-4ae5-a07d-3f2ada4ef9a9