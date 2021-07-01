New York, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06101215/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high capital and energy cost of ZLD system technology is likely to restrain the market.



- Rising expenses for wastewater disposal are likely to boost the demand for the ZLD system.

- An increase in investments in the deployment of ZLD systems is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

- North America accounted for the major share of the market.



Key Market Trends

The Power Generation Industry to Dominate the Market



- The power generation industry dominated the zero liquid discharge systems market.

- Water management is given high priority by power plant owners, and implementing ZLD can eliminate the discharge of wastewater.

- Zero liquid discharge is particularly relevant for the steam electric power industry, as coal-fired power plants have a large water demand and water discharge is more challenging.

- Around 70% of the total electricity generated in China comes from coal-fired power plants. Most of the thermal power plants in China are located in water-scarce regions. This conflict between energy demand and water deficit gives rise to the demand for ZLD in China.

- Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors, the power generation industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



- Asia-Pacific ZLD systems market is witnessing significant growth, owing to high demand from countries, like India and China.

- China and India have made several government regulations to install ZLD systems and reduce water pollution, by implementing water treatment techniques.

- The Indian government issued a policy to install ZLD facilities in all textile plants, which generates more than 25 m³ wastewater per day.

- The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India has also released guidelines on techno-economic feasibility of implementation of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) for water polluting industries.

- Owing to the aforementioned reasons, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate.



Competitive Landscape

The zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market is fragmented, as the market share is divided among several companies. Some of the major recognized players in the market include Veolia, SUEZ, Aquatech International LLC, Thermax Global, and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, among others.



