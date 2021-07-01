Update: Netbox Global reaches agreement to bring in GDA Capital as a global strategic partner

Toronto, CA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netbox Global and GDA Capital are happy to announce that they have entered into a global strategic partnership. This engagement will combine GDA Capital’s capital markets and fintech experience and Netbox’s world class technology infrastructure and user-focused innovation.

As blockchain and cryptocurrency see increased adoption, the GDA-Netbox partnership will assemble extensive expertise across blockchain, strategic execution, and technology services to better serve and incentivize Netbox users to participate in the digital asset economy.

GDA will assist in the continued development of Netbox’s global brand initiatives and help to increase the distribution and awareness of Netbox’s complete product suite which includes its revolutionary decentralized browser that currently has over 250,000+ online users.

CFO/COO at Netbox Global, Sergey Kononykhin, said: “We are extremely excited to announce our strategic partnership with GDA Capital. Together, we aim to bridge the gap between traditional institutional investors and the crypto markets, providing access for all global investors to this exciting asset class. They'll act as advisors and will also support Netbox.Global’s long-term initiatives through their relationships with key industry stakeholders, access to new markets, as well as building out new strategic partnerships and product initiatives. We look forward to the tangible collaboration opportunities this partnership creates and we have never been more excited about the long-term success of Netbox.Global.”

VP of Tokenization at GDA Capital, Jonah Mirsky, said: “Our core function is to push digital asset adoption forward. Projects like Netbox allow users to participate in the digital asset economy, without even realizing. Their product suite and specifically their blockchain browser is the perfect vehicle to help get people more involved in crypto and blockchain. We are thrilled to be able to work with Netbox and help the team unlock the next chapter in their journey.”

The future of Netbox Global relies heavily on their strong technology infrastructure as well as the use cases for the NBX coin as it relates to audience attraction and retention. Blockchain technology allows global innovators, like Netbox, to gain a long term competitive advantage when directing traffic to their platform. Through Netbox, individuals are able to earn in-house digital currency “NBX” for activities like web browsing while also benefiting from the additional security measures the platform has compared to traditional web browsers.





About Global Digital Assets

GDA Capital is a global organization that provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. We are the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies. For more information about GDA Capital or any of our products and services, please visit https://gda.capital/

About Netbox Global

Netbox.Global is a blockchain-based technology firm aimed at correcting all the shortcomings inherent in classic centralized web browsers. Working at the junction of new blockchain technologies and browser solutions, Netbox Global is user-focused and innovative in its approach to product development and implementation. For more information about Netbox Global or any of our products and services, please visit https://netbox.global.

Netbox.Browser

The Netbox.Browser is an application for PC and mobile devices, the main function of which, in addition to access to web-resources, is to maintain the functioning of the Netbox.Chain blockchain network. The Netbox.Browser is the first web browser that does not have a centralized infrastructure: all personal data of users belong only to them and decisions on the areas of development of the product are made by the community. The Netbox.Browser infrastructure is completely transparent and distributed, as it is stored without the use of central servers in the Netbox.Chain blockchain structures. An individual address in the blockchain network is assigned to each web browser; this address can store Netbox.Coins – the currency of the Netbox.Chain blockchain network. The larger the active audience of the web browser is, the faster and more reliable transactions are conducted in the blockchain.

For more information about the Netbox.Browser, please visit https://netbox.global/browser.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.









Attachment