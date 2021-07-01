Cash Flow Market Valuation is Projected to Reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2026, Registering a Whopping CAGR of 25.49% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Cash Flow Market information by Deployment, by Components, by Organization Size and Region – forecast to 2027” the market size to grow at USD 1.56 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate of 25.49%.

Cash Flow Market Scope:

Cash Flow solutions help enterprises in cash management ascertaining the liquidity and profitability position. Rising demand for cash flow software in various industries to improve cash management and optimize working capital drives the market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of cash flow management software in rapidly growing industries such as banking, IT & ITes, construction & real estate, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, and government boosts the market size.

The integration of futuristic technologies, like machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques in the financial sector increases the cash flow market size. The increasing uptake of cloud-based banking solutions by several enterprises fosters the market share.

Dominant Key Players on Cash Flow Market Covered Are:

Calqulate (Finland)

Agicap (France)

Cashbook (Ireland)

Caflou (Czech Republic)

Cashforce (Belgium)

Xero (New Zealand)

Sage (UK)

Anaplan (US)

Float (UK)

Planguru (US)

Intuit (US)

Dryrun (Canada)

Cash Analytics (Ireland)

Pulse (US)

Fluidly (UK)

Cashflowmapper (Australia)

Finagraph (US)

Finsync (US)

Cash Flow Mojo (US)

Cashflow Manager (Australia)

BeyondSquare Solutions (India)

CashflowCafe (England)

Calxa (Australia)

Futrli (UK)

Runway (US)

Vistr (Australia)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

Advantages of cash flow management solutions are immense, and increasing the adoption of these solutions among SMEs and professionals increases the market growth. These advantages are; insights for determining liquidity & profitability positions and optimum cash balance, improved cash management and capital budgeting decisions, and superiority over accrual basis of accounting, planning & coordination, and cash movement.

Additionally, the increase in the e-commerce sector and the rising adoption of cloud-based cash management systems that can maximize liquidity, optimize capital, and manage risk boost the market size by providing accurate money flow forecasts. On the other hand, increasing cyberattacks and data theft are major factors impeding the market's growth.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The cash flow market forecast is segmented into components, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region.

The component segment is sub-segmented into solutions and services. The service sub-segment is further bifurcated into consulting services, implementation services, and support services. Among two major components, solutions and services, the solution segment accounts for the largest market share.

Factors such as the rising need for fund transfer process automation and streamlining of money management processes drive the segment growth. On the other hand, the service segment grows at a higher CAGR due to the benefits of optimizing money flow position, predicting money flow, and managing liquidity.

The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-premises and cloud. Of these, the cloud segment holds a larger market share due to its numerous benefits, such as easy upgrading and low operational cost. A wide range of businesses prefers cloud deployment due to the advancements in technology. On the other hand, the on-premises segment registers a higher CAGR with the advantage of having control over their business data.

The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and professionals. Of these, the professionals segment holds a larger market share. The professional cash flow solutions include cash flow tools are designed for professional accountants, bookkeepers, and freelancers to help minimize the risk of financial losses or cash leakage in hand on unnecessary expenses.

The vertical segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, IT & ITes, construction & real estate, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & non-profit organizations, healthcare, and others (utilities, education, and travel & hospitality). Among these, the IT and ITes segment dominates the market share. The cash flow solutions help companies identify potential threats prevailing in the vertical to avoid losses.

Regional Segmentation

North America leads the global cash flow market with the largest market share. The growth attributes to the increasing adoption of cloud and IoT applications. Besides, the increasing adoption of cash flow solutions across enterprises in the region to improve transparency and operational efficiency drive the regional market growth. Advancements in technologies, such as AI, ML, BI, and data analytics, fuel market growth.

Moreover, the strong presence of prominent market players, such as Intuit, Planguru, Anaplan, Pulse, Dryrun, Finagraph, Finsync, Runway, and Cash Flow Mojo, increase the region's cash flow market share. The North American cash flow market is expected to continue to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region acquires the second position in the global cash flow market. The market growth is driven by the vast adoption of cloud-based cash flow solutions for data-driven decision-making contributes to the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the rising demand for money management systems are major trends in the cash flow market in the region.

Europe has emerged as a profitable market for cash flow solutions globally. Considerable advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and other ubiquitous technologies push the growth of the market. Furthermore, the proliferation of cloud technology, alongside the increasing strategic partnerships and investments by players operating in the region, influences the market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of cash flow solutions stimulates the market size.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Cash Flow Market

The cash flow management software market surged despite COVID-19-related headwinds. The lockdown and physical distancing mandates forced many organizations to digitize their business processes, including cash management and accounting & finance. The automation increased the use of cloud-based cash management solutions and services, which, in turn, increased the market share. The cash flow market size is witnessing a constant uptick over the past few months, and solution providers are also increasing investments to foster R&D activities and help developers make digital-based recording solutions.

