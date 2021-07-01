Moore Kuehn Encourages CLDB, ICBK, IACB and ENFA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Cortland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDB)



Cortland Bancorp has agreed to merge with Farmers. Under the proposed transaction, Cortland Bancorp shareholders will receive either $28.00 in cash per share or 1.75 share of Farmers’ common stock, subject to limitation of 75% of shares in exchange for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. The investigation concerns whether Cortland Bancorp’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK)



County Bancorp has agreed to merge with Nicolet Bankshares. Under the proposed transaction, County Bancorp shareholders will receive either $37.18 per share of County common stock or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock. The investigation concerns whether County Bancorp’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

ION Acquisition Corp. 2 Ltd. (NYSE: IACB)



ION 2 has agreed to merge with Innovid. Under the proposed transaction, Under the proposed transaction, ION 2 shareholders will only own 19.3% of the combined company.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENFA)



ENFA has agreed to merge with Buzzfeed. Under the proposed transaction. ENFA shareholders will only own 16.9% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.

