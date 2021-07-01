Explorium and Ventana Research to Share Strategies for Boosting Analytics ROI with External Data

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explorium , the External Data platform that automatically discovers thousands of relevant data signals and uses them to improve analytics and machine learning, today opened registration for its July 14, 12pm ET webinar: “How to Boost Your Analytics ROI with External Data.” The event brings together David Menninger, Research Director & SVP at Ventana Research, and Ajay Khanna, CMO at Explorium, to discuss tips for leveraging external data to earn better insights from analytics programs. Participants can sign up for the webinar by clicking here .



The webinar, “How to Boost Your Analytics ROI with External Data,” explores the best approach to incorporating external data into analytics programs for more impactful insights. Using the playbook of successful data-driven companies, participants will learn how they can quickly enrich their predictive models with external data and boost their performance while staying compliant with current data privacy regulations.

“Our latest research shows that by 2024, more than 60% of all data processes will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to boost the value that can be derived from data. Organizations need to strongly consider how external data can enhance their analytics models for marketing, financial, risk assessment and other use cases. This webinar will give you everything you need to drive highly competitive analytics strategies,” said David Menninger, SVP & Research Director at Ventana Research.

Pandemic related shutdowns caused business conditions to change overnight and data teams had to quickly build analytics models trained for new modes of customer behavior. Now, with the economy on the verge of reopening, their analytics models could be irrelevant once again. Companies will need to find alternate data sources to ensure their data and analytics strategies are delivering relevant insights.

“Up-to-date information is critical to ensuring accurate analyses, especially on the heels of a dramatic market transformation,” said Ajay Khanna, Explorium CMO. “Having an efficient approach to accessing recent, relevant data — and integrating it into your predictive models — will determine how agile your organization can be in the face of change. Join us on July 14 to learn how external data will help you emerge from the pandemic at the top of your game.”

