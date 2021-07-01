Kidbrooke wins at Systems in the City (SITC) 2021

Stockholm, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kidbrooke wins Best Investment Advisory Solution at SITC 2021

We are delighted to announce that Kidbrooke has won the award for ‘Best Investment Advisory Solution’ at the Systems in the City (SITC) 2021 organized by Goodacre UK.

SITC FINTECH CONFERENCE AND AWARDS, which is in its 19th year, hears from industry specialists on the challenges impacting the markets & effective solutions. Chaired by Phil Bungey, COO of Embark Group, this is a must-attend event for companies looking to explore their options and see first-hand how they can implement new technologies into their operations.

The FinTech sector is changing fast; especially with regulatory obligations demanding more time and resources than ever. Hence it is more important than ever that regulated organisations have the right Fintech solutions for today’s and tomorrow’s markets.

Fredrik Daveus, CEO at Kidbrooke, said “I’m super proud of the Kidbrooke team, winner of the Systems in the City award Best Investment Advisory Solution announced today. Together with our customers and partners we continue to work hard toward a world where everyone can make educated financial decisions.”

Kidbrooke provides technology enabling the automation of seamless financial decision support, powering hybrid and self-service customer journeys within the wealth management sector. By doing so, wealth managers can slash the cost of providing consumers with high quality financial guidance while providing new and improved services to a whole new segment of the market.

Kidbrooke’s strategy is supported by a wider move to digital services: 60% of wealth management clients already prefer digital channels for receiving advice, whereas only 34% of wealth managers favour giving advice digitally. And it’s a growing market, stretching far beyond the super-rich as more and more people worldwide seek savvy wealth management solutions.

Kidbrooke’s OutRank Financial Planning solution is a powerful technology platform that enables investment decision-making based on the simulations of the underlying personal balance sheets of end customers. The solution, offered as an API, can generate realistic stochastic economic scenarios and apply these scenarios to evaluate any given balance sheet, transaction by transaction, into the future. Built for performance, it scales very well across different workloads. The supported customer journeys include holistic financial planning, short to medium-term investments, pension advice and mortgage advice. To find out more please visit https://kidbrooke.com/solutions

About Kidbrook Advisory

Kidbrooke improves decision-making processes within the financial services industry and beyond. Historically, best practice financial decision-making support has been available only to the wealthiest and still many wealth managers are only accessible to high net-worth individuals. The company believes in a world where everyone can make informed financial decisions. As such, Kidbrooke empowers its customers with industry leading financial risk analytics at an affordable price-point to improve accessibility to financial guidance and support.

