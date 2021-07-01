System Monitoring Market is Projected to Grow at a 10.6% CAGR During 2020 to 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global System Monitoring Market information by Deployment Type, by Components, by Organization Size and Region – forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 3.27 Billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6%.

System Monitoring Market Scope:

System monitoring comprises of application monitoring, server monitoring, cloud monitoring, network monitoring, and other forms of monitoring solutions which are required for monitoring the operations of the company as a whole. Network monitoring allows the company in viewing and monitoring the performance of the software-defined and physical network infrastructure which includes firewalls, switches, routers, SDN, LAN, and WAN. Services (managed services and professional services) and solutions (cloud monitoring, network monitoring, server monitoring, application monitoring, and others) are its different components. On-premise and cloud are its deployment types. System monitoring is in great demand in large enterprises and small and medium sized enterprises. Owing to its alluring features and several benefits, system monitoring has wide applications in manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, government, IT and telecom, banking, financial services and insurance, and other verticals.

Application monitoring solutions make sure that the software application processes and works in a defined means and isolates as well as rectifies any shortcomings or abnormalities. Server monitoring is a method to monitor the system resources of a server that entails disk usage, network usage, I/O, memory consumption, and CPU usage that helps incapacity planning. Cloud monitoring is the process to monitor and manage the operational workflow and process within a cloud-based infrastructure or IT asset.

Dominant Key Players on System Monitoring market covered are:

Site24x7 (US)

Nagios Enterprises

LLC (US)

New Relic Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Paessler AG (Germany)

Red Gate Software Ltd (UK)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Kaseya (Ireland)

Ipswitch (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Continuum Managed Services (US)

Monitis.com (US)

NinjaRMM (US)

ConnectWise Automate (US)

SolarWinds (US)

Panopta LLC (US)

Datadog (US)

ThousandEyes (US)

ScienceLogic (US)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global system monitoring software market growth. Some of these entail growth in outsourced IT infrastructure, need for compliance-based and accountable use of the framework, the need for better optimization of business operations, growing demand for system monitoring solutions by managed service providers, and growth of remote monitoring systems across small and medium size enterprises. The additional factors adding market growth include fast and easy data entry capabilities, improved accuracy due to reduction of human error, enhanced productivity by reduction of approval processes, and reduced operational costs through the elimination of outsourcing of bookkeeping.

On the contrary, lack of awareness regarding system monitoring, data and privacy concerns, and concerns about the use and access to intellectual property may limit the global system monitoring industry growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive analysis of the global system monitoring market based on vertical, organization size, deployment type, and component.

By component, the global system monitoring market is segmented into services and solution. The solution segment is again segmented into cloud monitoring, network monitoring, server monitoring, application monitoring, and others. The services segment is again segmented into managed services and professional services.

By deployment type, the global system monitoring market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Of these, the cloud segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, the global system monitoring market is segmented into large enterprise and small and medium sized enterprise. Of these, the small and medium sized enterprise will lead the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, the global system monitoring market is segmented into manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, IT and telecom, government, and others.

Regional Takeaway

Geographically, the global system monitoring industry is bifurcated into Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America to Remain Driving Force in System Monitoring Market

In North America, the global system monitoring market will remain the driving force over the forecast period. Technological advances, high adoption of digital transformation, and the growing need for compliance-based and accountable system are adding to the global system monitoring market growth in the region. The US holds the utmost market share.

Europe to Hold Second-Largest Share in System Monitoring Market

In Europe, the global system monitoring market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Burgeoning demand for better optimization of business operations among enterprises across managed service providers and verticals is adding to the global system monitoring market growth in the region.

APAC to Grow at Fast Pace

In the APAC region, the global system monitoring market is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. The growth of outsourced IT infrastructure management is adding to the global system monitoring market growth in this region.

In the Middle East and Africa and South America, the global system monitoring market is likely to have sound growth in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global System Monitoring Market

At the time of the COVID-19 crisis, there has been a growing need for technologies like cloud monitoring to analyze the data of patients. With the rise in electronic health records, healthcare providers have expanded the use of highly secure and scalable secure storage cloud solutions for catering to the huge number of cases. Its demand is likely to expand during the pandemic for the reliance of work within the cloud-based technologies. This in turn will possess a positive impact on the global system monitoring market.

