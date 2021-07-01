Mitch Gould’s and Nutritional Products International: America Continues its Economic Upswing as the Country Celebrates July 4th

BOCA RATON, FL, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As America turns 245, the country’s economy looks bright.

Flushed with trillions in extra savings and pent-up consumer demand, America’s new year is a stark contrast to Independence Day in 2020.

“America and the world are moving forward from a once in a 100 years pandemic,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “The future could very well be brighter than ever.”

Gould said consumer demand, new business openings at a historic pace, growing job opportunities, and government support are fueling the economy.

“As we celebrate our country’s birthday, we need to remember the suffering that people endured during the past 18 months,” Gould said. “Having survived the health crisis, we now look to the future.”

Gould said NPI was fortunate because it continued to attract health and wellness brands during COVID-19.

“We work with health and wellness brands that moved forward with plans to launch their products in the U.S.,” he said.

The health and wellness sector, especially vitamins and supplements, thrived during the pandemic as people became more focused on their health.

“Consumers searched for health and wellness brands during the pandemic,” Gould said. “Early on, sales for vitamins and supplements skyrocketed.”

In the post-pandemic era, health and wellness brands see a more pro-active, health-conscious consumer than ever before.

“The businesses I talk to weekly want to reach American consumers who are looking for high-quality health and wellness products,” he said.

These brands need a fast, cost-effective strategy to launch their products in America, which is why Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform.

“The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ method allows brands to build their infrastructure through NPI.

“Instead of these companies starting from scratch, I put all the services, such as sales, logistics, and marketing, under the NPI banner,” Gould said. “NPI effectively becomes the U.S. headquarters for many of these international firms.”

Gould, a third-generation retail professional, is no stranger to the retail landscape.

“I’ve worked with the largest health and wellness brands in the world,” Gould added.

One of Gould’s career highlights occurred in the early 2000s when Amazon opened its health and wellness category. He used his retail contacts to place more than 100 brands on the online behemoth.

“I plan to continue using my experience to benefit NPI clients,” Gould added.

For more information, visit nutricompany.com.

