Scatec starts commercial operation of its 148 MW solar plant in Ukraine

Oslo, 1 July 2021: Scatec has grid connected and will from 2 July start commercial operations of its largest solar power plant in Ukraine, the 148 MW Progressovka plant in the Mykolayiv region.

“We are pleased to complete our fourth project in Ukraine, supporting the country’s transition towards green energy,” says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec.

The Progressovka project is realised under Ukraine’s Feed-in-Tariff scheme and is expected to deliver about 184 GWh per year. The solar plant has a design life of more than 30 years and will on an annual basis provide clean energy to more than 76,000 households, as well as lead to the abatement of more than 70,000 tonnes of GHG emissions.

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin .

