Sogeclair: Half-Yearly Statement (H1 2021) relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Blagnac Cedex, FRANCE

Blagnac, France July 1st 2021-5.35pm

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 1,108
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €49,289.82

During the 1st half 2021, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE18,442 equities€358,266.87535 transactions
SALE18,314 equities€357,792.56567 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 980
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €49,764.13

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

  • Number of shares: 3,606
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY
President and CEO

SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

