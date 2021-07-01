Sogeclair: Half-Yearly Statement (H1 2021) relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

English French

Blagnac, France July 1st 2021-5.35pm

Half-Yearly Statement (H1 2021) relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1,108

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €49,289.82

During the 1st half 2021, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 18,442 equities €358,266.87 535 transactions SALE 18,314 equities €357,792.56 567 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 980

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €49,764.13

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3,606

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY

President and CEO

SOGECLAIR

SA with capital of €3,204,901

Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

ANNEXE

Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR TOTAL 535 18,442 358,266.87 567 18,314 357,792.56 04/01/2021 9 346 7,143.79 2 65 1,344.5 05/01/2021 6 206 4,210.1 2 60 1,242 06/01/2021 0 0 0 3 24 496.8 07/01/2021 2 50 1,015 4 100 2,043 08/01/2021 11 515 1,0313.49 3 56 1,137 11/01/2021 8 314 6,098.7 2 160 3,126 12/01/2021 5 261 5,029.81 8 372 7,237.19 13/01/2021 6 419 7,958.65 2 100 1,930 14/01/2021 2 50 940 11 102 1,922.7 15/01/2021 5 180 3,359.5 7 118 2,213.4 18/01/2021 2 100 1,917.5 16 848 1,6319.17 19/01/2021 8 395 7,567.49 3 82 1,578 20/01/2021 4 85 1,617 1 40 764 21/01/2021 4 58 1,099.4 1 8 152 22/01/2021 11 206 3,850.1 3 63 1,178.75 25/01/2021 8 104 1,924.66 1 80 1,488 26/01/2021 1 10 184 5 165 3,068.26 27/01/2021 3 80 1,472 0 0 0 28/01/2021 4 143 2,628.55 2 98 1,816.3 29/01/2021 6 69 1,254.55 0 0 0 01/02/2021 11 636 11,222.67 6 134 2,380.2 02/02/2021 0 0 0 6 321 5,745 03/02/2021 0 0 0 8 195 3,533.5 04/02/2021 6 210 3,768,49 8 160 2,896.5 05/02/2021 3 95 1,693.75 3 94 1,685.1 08/02/2021 2 100 1,780 8 178 3,188.19 09/02/2021 0 0 0 6 237 4,266 10/02/2021 0 0 0 3 130 2,338.51 11/02/2021 6 360 6,442.99 2 50 895 12/02/2021 4 210 3,753.5 4 112 2,006.3 15/02/2021 7 209 3,713.24 2 110 1,969 16/02/2021 2 60 1068 5 34 608.45 17/02/2021 4 166 2,968.15 2 87 1,557.3 18/02/2021 2 107 1,902.25 5 313 5,582.7 19/02/2021 5 155 2,731.26 7 115 2,035.5 22/02/2021 4 180 3,181 2 49 867.3 23/02/2021 2 60 1,061.5 9 347 6,181.39 24/02/2021 4 88 1,557.1 2 16 283.2 25/02/2021 3 180 3,163 2 115 2,019.75 26/02/2021 2 55 965.25 0 0 0 01/03/2021 1 72 1,260 8 364 6,419.54 02/03/2021 6 201 3,577.7 8 259 4,653.01 03/03/2021 0 0 0 4 76 1,352.8 04/03/2021 12 437 7,586.32 1 1 17.3 05/03/2021 5 150 2,565 6 159 2,742.7 08/03/2021 5 92 1,588.9 5 125 2,170.5 09/03/2021 3 75 1,293.75 10 240 4,165.9 10/03/2021 4 236 4,094.41 1 30 523.5 11/03/2021 6 355 6,071.74 4 54 944.7 12/03/2021 2 100 1,710 8 186 3,201.39 15/03/2021 5 164 2,847.01 8 345 6,030.84 16/03/2021 8 171 2,941.1 8 387 6,725.21 17/03/2021 5 205 3,602.51 4 97 1,724 18/03/2021 3 245 4,422.01 14 533 9,744.63 19/03/2021 1 25 461.25 3 100 1,855.5 22/03/2021 8 309 5,621.14 9 399 7,318.06 23/03/2021 0 120 2,191 0 94 1,731.2 24/03/2021 5 236 4,297.39 7 260 4,970 25/03/2021 0 0 0 9 363 7,287.52 26/03/2021 4 195 3,898.5 5 145 2,939.7 29/03/2021 7 153 3,084.89 9 261 5,322.39 30/03/2021 10 380 7,630.29 3 43 866.9 31/03/2021 5 215 4,257.45 1 100 1,975 01/04/2021 5 118 2,304.2 6 90 1,778 06/04/2021 5 233 4,653.2 6 140 2,831 07/04/2021 0 0 0 5 150 3,030 08/04/2021 19 466 9,079.68 3 50 1,007 09/04/2021 0 0 0 10 177 3,379.8 12/04/2021 1 100 1,925 1 27 521,1 13/04/2021 4 174 3,348.3 0 0 0 14/04/2021 6 153 2,913.7 3 32 613.2 15/04/2021 7 217 4,107.94 8 186 3,536.81 16/04/2021 4 130 2,457 2 100 1,907.5 19/04/2021 3 25 475.7 1 50 960 20/04/2021 3 45 853 1 22 422.4 21/04/2021 2 2 37.85 4 99 1,878.25 22/04/2021 0 0 0 1 44 836 23/04/2021 1 50 960 2 22 423.5 26/04/2021 0 0 0 9 142 2,749.84 27/04/2021 0 0 0 4 44 864.6 28/04/2021 1 8 154.4 9 60 1,169.5 29/04/2021 4 95 1,861 4 33 648.55 30/04/2021 6 226 4,365.6 2 115 2,241.01 03/05/2021 7 179 3,461.36 5 101 1,962.6 04/05/2021 2 50 956,5 0 0 0 05/05/2021 2 66 1,263.9 9 359 6,990.81 06/05/2021 8 209 4,104,4 7 210 4,145.51 07/05/2021 0 0 0 7 260 5,119.74 10/05/2021 0 100 1,970 0 60 1,185 11/05/2021 7 215 4,200.99 3 76 1,493.2 12/05/2021 11 389 7,417.34 6 163 3,120.19 13/05/2021 0 0 0 6 147 2,842.05 14/05/2021 2 64 1,254.6 6 273 5,374.39 17/05/2021 4 155 3,070.91 7 223 4,444,99 18/05/2021 4 98 1,967.8 3 83 1,669.8 19/05/2021 3 100 1,900 2 59 1,131.9 20/05/2021 1 7 133.7 4 37 710.5 21/05/2021 9 196 3,758.65 1 8 153.6 24/05/2021 0 0 0 4 37 704.4 25/05/2021 4 80 1,514.5 1 50 950 26/05/2021 1 65 1,225.25 2 30 567 27/05/2021 2 103 1,947 16 677 13,115.59 28/05/2021 3 60 1,200 8 307 6729.5 31/05/2021 5 131 2,920.8 4 135 3060 01/06/2021 18 521 11,270.48 7 112 2,441.8 02/06/2021 2 127 2,822.11 11 234 5,183.19 03/06/2021 5 250 5,485 4 190 4,184.01 04/06/2021 4 80 1,760 5 387 8,661.49 07/06/2021 7 225 5,164.61 5 358 8,335.21 08/06/2021 6 125 2,892 2 229 5,380.31 09/06/2021 10 387 9,024.1 1 20 476 10/06/2021 5 140 3,216 1 50 1,150 11/06/2021 10 229 5,244.1 4 94 2,170.8 14/06/2021 1 60 1,362 4 58 1,322.4 15/06/2021 3 115 2,622 0 0 0 16/06/2021 2 90 2,031 1 12 272.4 17/06/2021 6 233 5,158.6 4 105 2,358.5 18/06/2021 1 66 1,471.8 3 371 8,181.7 21/06/2021 7 406 8,852.59 0 0 0 22/06/2021 2 35 745.5 6 175 3,754.99 23/06/2021 7 175 3,750.01 0 0 0 24/06/2021 0 0 0 12 634 13,839.08 25/06/2021 0 0 0 6 112 2,443.6 28/06/2021 2 59 1,321.6 3 256 5,757 29/06/2021 5 78 1,754.8 0 0 0 30/06/2021 9 134 2,995.5 5 80 1,833

Attachment