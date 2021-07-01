Press Release// Qualcomm and Capgemini announce plan to collaborate to boost 5G private network implementations for industries

English French

Qualcomm and Capgemini announce plan to collaborate to boost 5G private network implementations for industries

Collaboration aims to improve interoperability, provide proven performance and ease deployment for clients looking to unlock benefits of 5G private networks

Paris, July 1st, 2021 - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global leader in 5G, wireless communications and compute and Capgemini, have today announced their plan to collaborate to unlock the benefits of 5G private networks to support their clients’ digital transformation towards Intelligent Industry.

This collaboration is intended to give clients access to an off-the-shelf private network system which is fully tested and validated. Working with Qualcomm Technologies, Capgemini is expected to provide quicker, easier access to the benefits of private networks in industrial and enterprise settings, including for the digital enterprise, smart warehouses, and industrial IoT.

This collaboration foresees Capgemini in the role of systems integrator, utilizing Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G Private network system to enable clients’ business transformation and expand the benefits of 5G. Capgemini expects to support clients with their enterprise systems, edge compute capabilities, use cases, cloud and data/AI, interface with management systems and other bespoke elements to create end-to-end solutions that leverage powerful and efficient 5G private networks at scale.

“The industry is fully embracing the 5G private network proposition and our collaboration with Capgemini can help them to deliver private networks based on Qualcomm Technologies solutions, such as the Qualcomm® 5G RAN Platform, to many more customers globally across a broad range of industries and sectors. In leveraging Capgemini’s scale and implementation expertise, we are confident that many more companies globally will start looking at what private networks can do for their businesses,” said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. “We believe there are powerful benefits and some really exciting use cases already available in private networks today, especially when you integrate 5G functionality, enhanced privacy and all the other features which arrive with 5G standalone.”

Fotis Karonis, Group Leader of 5G and Edge Computing at Capgemini said: “This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies aims to help us provide a simplified yet powerful end-to-end private network solution for clients in all industries. We expect clients to leverage this to implement solutions across a large variety of potential sites and use cases. By utilizing Qualcomm Technologies’ expertise in cellular connectivity with Capgemini’s industry leading business transformation services and systems integration capabilities, we envision that more and more companies will be able to benefit from cellular private networks to increase efficiency and speed of innovation. We look forward to collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies and our clients to design and implement many more private networks in the months and years ahead.”

This collaboration between the two organizations is intended to provide organizations with increased end to end carrier grade interoperability in a wireless 5G industry ecosystem environment of connected devices, connected equipment and 5G Private Network infrastructure.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

