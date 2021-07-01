French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,492,200,000.00
Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps
92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 30 JUNE 2021
|Total number of shares
|596,880,000
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
|596,880,000
|Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
|572,782,116
This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).
Attachment