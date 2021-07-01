ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES Q2 2021 ORDERS CLEARLY ABOVE GUIDANCE

Almere, the Netherlands

July 1, 2021, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that order intake in the second quarter of 2021 was clearly above previous guidance.

Based on preliminary numbers, order intake in Q2 2021 is expected to slightly exceed €500 million, clearly above the range of €420-440 million that ASMI guided for with the publication of the Q1 2021 results on April 20, 2021.

The upside in the order intake in Q2 is mainly the result of orders that were previously expected in Q3 and that have now been pulled in by customers to Q2.

Revenue in Q2 2021 is expected to be in line with the previous guidance of €390-€410 million. We have not changed our expectations for sales in the second half, which are still expected to be at least at the same level as in the first half.

ASMI will report second quarter 2021 financial results on July 27, 2021.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.