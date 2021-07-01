Kids Empire & Phenix Salon are Now Open at Woodbridge Crossings Shopping Center in Woodbridge, NJ

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northpath Investments is pleased to announce the recent opening of Kids Empire and Phenix Salons at Woodbridge Crossing, a 285,000 square foot shopping center, located on Route 9 in Woodbridge, N.J.



Kids Empire, a rapidly growing experiential retail tenant specialized in children's entertainment with 40+ locations nationwide, agreed to a 10-year lease occupying 12,000 SF in the former Thomasville space of the shopping center. Ripco Real Estate represented the tenant and Sabre Real Estate was the Landlord rep in the deal.

Additionally, Phenix Salon, a franchisee beauty salon with 230+ locations nationwide, signed a 15-year lease for a 5,600 SF space next to anchor tenant Big Lots in the shopping center. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant and Sabre Real Estate was also the Landlord rep.

Kids Empire and Phenix Salon join retailers including Burlington, Big Lots, Party City, K&G Fashion, Altitude Trampoline Park and Planet Fitness as tenants of Woodbridge Crossing.

“We are thrilled to have Kids Empire and Phenix Salon at Woodbridge Crossing, they add to the versatile tenant roster at our shopping center,” said Gershon Alexander, principal at Northpath Investments.

For further leasing opportunities at Woodbridge Crossing please contact Shane Wierks swierks@jefferyrealty.com.