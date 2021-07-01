Jetson Brings Enjoyable E-mobility for All With New Summer 2021 Line

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetson, maker of innovative e-mobility products, today revealed its new products for Summer 2021. Created to enhance the way you move, the line-up includes a major update to its hit Bolt Pro, the Jetson Light Rider range of light-up bikes, and the brand-new Jupiter Family of children’s light-up scooters.



Summer 2021 Line-Up

Bolt Pro: The all-new Bolt Pro ($329.99) is a step up from the original to be the ultimate compact electric bike. The addition of a pedal-assist single-speed crank system now allows users to ride all day, with or without pedaling. Now available at Costco locations nationwide, the bike features a 350-Watt motor that can power the Bolt Pro to speeds of up to 15.5 mph. Its rechargeable battery can assist the user as they pedal for up to 30 miles, or up to 15 miles of pedal-free travel using the twist throttle. Dual disk brakes and an LED headlight make for safe cruising, while the easy-folding mechanism and built-in carrying handle allow the Bolt Pro to be taken on the go with ease. The Bolt Pro is perfect for adults and children over the age of 12. Whether you’re looking to cut loose or add a burst of joy to your commute, there’s no better choice.

Jetson Light Rider: Get ready to blaze a trail with the Jetson Light Rider family of light-up bikes. With their lightweight, LED-accented wheels and frame, these bikes are sure to dazzle. The Jetson Light Rider X ($149.99), available in both 16-inch and 20-inch tires, and the Jetson Light Rider M (with training wheels, $129.99) are the perfect fit for riders up to the age of 13, thanks to seats and handlebars that adjust to the rider’s height. The Jetson Light Rider W (known as the Jetson Aura at Sam’s Club, $99.98) is perfect for riders ages 3+. All JLR bikes feature color-changing LEDs on the frame and spokes, which can be set to seven different eye-catching light shows. Children on the JLR bikes will love having the most head-turning ride on the block, while parents will appreciate the extra visibility that comes from the LEDs.

Jupiter Family: New for 2021 and available exclusively through QVC, the Jupiter Family of light-up scooters brings Jetson’s fan-favorite LED lighting to two and three-wheeled scooters perfect for kids of any age. The three-wheeled Jupiter Mini ($49.99) brings the fun and freedom of a scooter to toddlers with its lean-to-steer controls. The Jupiter ($29.99) makes for a smooth and stable ride for kids ready to cruise on just two wheels. And the Jupiter Jumbo ($59.99) is perfect for kids ready to hit the street on a fun, full-sized ride. All models have an LED Light-Up Deck & Stem, a rear foot brake, height adjustable handlebars and an easy-fold system.

For more information on the new products, pricing and general availability, please contact your local retailer. To shop for and learn more about Jetson’s range of e-mobility products visit ridejetson.com . Find us on social media at @ridejetson.

