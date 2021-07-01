YEP Announces Letter of Intent with Wonder 7 Global for Marketing Launch of CBD Products in Asia

Leawood, Kansas, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YEP, Inc., (“YEP”), an innovative sales and marketing company, announced today the execution of a letter of intent with Wonder 7 Global of Thailand (“Wonder 7”). The letter of intent specifies the marketing launch by Wonder 7 of YEP’s Utopix™ CBD product line into Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. A definitive Strategic Marketing Agreement will be executed on or before July 15th, 2021.



Wonder 7 will be responsible for: obtaining any licenses required in the target countries; registering products for government approval where needed; building out distributor and affiliate members in each country; and overseeing the day-to-day expansion in the Asia region.

YEP will be responsible for: providing corporate and marketing support; suppling its superior Utopix™ Micelle nano water-soluble Isolate and Broad Spectrum CBD line of products; and providing back office integration and onboarding of new distributors and affiliate members.

YEP’s Utopix™ CBD is a proprietary consumer and pet product line with Micelle nano technology for advanced absorption. The Utopix™ CBD Portfolio of products include: topical pain and inflammation relief creams; Broad Spectrum CBD beauty creams; Oral Dissolvable Tablet sublingual mint technology; premium oil tinctures; gourmet gummies; and CBDBrainIQ™ for focus, brain health, and cognitive performance.

Wonder 7’s Chairman, Jun Ho Cha, said “Being in front of the emerging trend of CBD is one thing. Having world class products with proprietary technology and innovation is another. We’re excited to bring the Utopix™ brands all throughout the Asia region.”

YEP’s Chairman and CEO Jimmy Ezzell stated, “We’re excited for our global expansion with our Utopix™ CBD product line. The Asia market is an emerging market that we believe will embrace world class products that deliver results. With the relationship and experience of Mr. Cha and his leadership, the Asia market will become a very integral part of our growth expansion plan.”

About YEP, Inc.

YEP is a global entrepreneurial consumer health and wellness company. We are committed to bringing science-based plant wellness to consumers around the world using the highest quality hemp ingredients and advanced absorption technologies including beverages and oral dissolvable tablets. YEP is bringing its proprietary Utopix™ CBD line into several domestic and international markets and partnerships.

Please see www.YEPInc.com, www.drinkflux.com, and www.axiom8.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this news release looking forward in time involve risks and uncertainties, including the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, product market trends, variations in the company’s cash flow, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, seasonality, and other risk factors.

