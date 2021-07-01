Sealy & Company Caps Off Strong Q2 with Two Acquisitions Within a Week

Dallas, TX, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of two light industrial buildings totaling 67,287 square feet in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and two Class A warehouse/distribution centers totaling 170,623 SF in Houston, Texas. Both off-market transactions were made for an undisclosed amount.

Sealy & Company acquires the two Oklahoma City multi-tenant industrial assets in a submarket in which it has significant experience and knowledge. The firm’s market relationships and familiarity with the limited comparable industrial product in the area contribute to the successful direct transaction of the Meridian Business Center buildings.

Similarly, the direct transaction of the two Class A buildings in Houston, Texas, was encouraged by Sealy’s deep history in the market supported by Sealy's presence through their Houston regional office, which has been open for nearly two decades. The well-located infill assets have excellent visibility and access to the Sam Houston Tollway. The buildings are 100% leased to long-term, credit-worthy tenants.

“Sealy & Company has had a terrific year celebrating 75 years as a company. It is rare that a family-owned and operated company of our growing size remains steadfast in its mission created four generations ago and still is able to evolve and adapt to the changing markets and investing needs,” says Scott Sealy, Jr., Sealy & Company’s Chief Investment Officer. ­­

He continues his positive assessment of the company’s active quarter by saying, “Our acquisitions team has been sourcing and underwriting deals at an impressive rate as we continue to add new talented team members and foster market relationships.”

Sealy & Company purchased the Oklahoma property from Industrial Developers of Oklahoma and the Class A property in Houston from DuPar, Inc. in a sale-leaseback transaction. Both transactions were led by Sealy’s Investment Team member Jason Gandy, Managing Director - Investment Services, and Davis Gibbs, Senior Investment Associate.

