PJ SOLOMON Appoints Jon Hammack as New Global Head of Healthcare

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has expanded its healthcare investment banking team with the hiring of Jon Hammack as a Managing Director and Head of the firm’s Global Healthcare Group.



Mr. Hammack has nearly 20 years of healthcare investment banking experience and specializes in advising clients in the Medical Technology and Outsourced Services sectors. He has advised boards of directors and special committees as well as companies on a broad range of transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, restructurings and capital raising solutions. Over the past two decades, Mr. Hammack has advised on numerous key sector transactions with a total transaction value over $100 billion.

“Jon is the ideal person to help us expand our rapidly growing healthcare practice and brings in-depth expertise in the sector to the firm,” said Marc Cooper, CEO of PJ SOLOMON. “Consistent with our recent expansion into other new sectors, strengthening and broadening our healthcare capabilities is a priority for the firm. With the addition of Jon to the group, PJ SOLOMON can now serve a vast range of clients in the healthcare sector.”

The firm’s current coverage in the sector includes Healthcare Technology and Tech-Enabled Services, led by Ryan Stewart, and Pharmacy, led by Syed Husain. The firm is looking to further broaden into healthcare services and other sub-sectors.

“I was attracted to PJ SOLOMON by the opportunity to be part of a fast-growing firm with a deep commitment to its clients and employees,” Mr. Hammack said. “The firm has successfully expanded into several new verticals over the past five years and I look forward to advancing our healthcare efforts to offer PJ SOLOMON clients coverage across the healthcare continuum.”

Mr. Hammack most recently served as a Managing Director at Moelis & Company where he spent eight years leading and expanding the firm’s Medical Technology sector. Prior to Moelis, Mr. Hammack was a Managing Director and Head of Medical Technology at Morgan Stanley. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hammack worked in the healthcare groups at Credit Suisse and Bank of America.

Mr. Hammack holds a B.S. from the University of Washington and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Since forming its partnership with Natixis in 2016, PJ SOLOMON has grown from 35 to over 125 bankers and expanded from its roots in consumer retail to over 13 discreet industry verticals, all while staying true to its heritage of being an industry leader in the sectors it covers.

Founded in 1989, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, SPACs, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit PJSOLOMON.COM

