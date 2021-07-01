Swiss Growth Forum Welcomes you to Exclusive Monaco and EU Summer Events Co-Hosted by Michael Terpin July 4th - 9th.

Monte Carlo, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Andreea Porcelli is thrilled to welcome investors and companies back to Monaco for the 23rd Edition of the Swiss Growth Forum in Monaco on July 4th - 5th.

Andreea was quoted "The Summer of 2021 is the beginning of our return to in person networking and inverter events. What better way to kick it off than with the Launch of BitAngels Monaco which I will be hosting together with Michaelt Terpin, Founder of CoinAgenda and BitAngels at the lovely Mariott Riviera Cap d'Ail Bolinas Bar on Monaco on the 4th of July from 4:30 - 7:00 pm. As always we will be introducing the fantastic Speakers and and Presenting Companies that will joining us for the Swiss Growth Forum Summer Edition on July 5th from 10:00 am - 7:30 pm at the Mariott Riviera Hotel".

Please see our full Schedule for July 4th - 5th Events in Monaco and July 9th in Milano all hosted by Andreea Porcelli and Michael Terpin, founder of CoinAgenda and BitAngels.



The Theme of BitAngels Launch Parties and SGF Summer Forum: 2021"Digital Assets are Now an Essential Part of a Wealth Management Portfolio".

July 4th: Andreea Porcelli and Michael Terpin Host the Launch Party for BitAngels in Monaco with 4 outstanding Fintech companies.

Where: Mariott Riviera in Cap d'Ail

When: 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Cocktail Reception with Champagne, Hors D'oeuvres and Networking

July 5th: Swiss Growth Forum Summer Edition 2021 at the Mariott Riviera in Cap d'Ail

When: 10:00 am - 7:30 pm

Co-Hosted. by Andrea Porcelli and Keynote Speaker Michael Terpin.

10 Presenting Companies and an Exlcusive Investor Panel Discussing "Digital Assets as an Essential Part of the Wealth Management Portfolio:

Schedule: Swiss Growth Forum 23rd Summer Edition in Monaco at the Mariott Riviera Cap d'Ail

9:30 - 10:00 am: Networking Coffee Break

10:00 am: Welcome Speech by Michael Terpin and Andreea Porcelli

10:30 am - 1:30 pm: Presenting Companies (click here for full list)

1:30 pm - 3:00 pm: Sated Networking Luncheon with Cascina Ballarin Wines.

3:00 pm - 5:30 pm: One to One meetings at the Mariott Terrace and Interior lounge.

4:30 - 5:00 pm: Panel Discussion featuring Michael Terpin and a range of wealth managers and public company directors on the topic of "Digital Assets as an Essential Part of Fund Raising for Companies".

6:00 - 8:00 pm: Closing Cocktail Reception and Barolo Wine Tasting with Cascina Ballarin Wines. Hors d'oeuvres and Champagne served.

RSVP for a limited time on a COMPLIMENTARY BASIS for both events!

Friday July 9th SGF/ Bit Angels Launch Reception in Milan hosted by Andreea Porcelli and Michael Terpin.

Where: Sheraton Diana Majestic Hotel.

4:30 - 6:30 pm: Cocktail Reception ad Barolo Wine Tasting with hors d'oeuvres and 3 presenting companies

