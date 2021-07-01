SalMar acquires 51 percent ownership in Nekton Havbruk AS

English Norwegian

SalMar has today, 01.07.2021, participated in a private placement decided by the general meeting of Nekton Havbruk AS against SalMar Farming AS. Following the transaction, SalMar Farming AS will own 51 percent of the shares in Nekton Havbruk AS. The remaining shares in the company will be owned by Nistuå3 AS og Nekton AS. Nekton Havbruk AS currently has two licenses for production of Atlantic salmon. A time limited viewing license and a green C license. The purchase price for the shares aquired through the private placement is NOK 80 million.

The transaction gives SalMar further sustainable growth in the immediate vicinity of existing fish farming areas around Smøla in central Norway. The private placement will be a good industrial solution that ensures significant synergies and further development of existing activity and operational competence.

For more information, please contact:

Roger Bekken, COO Farming

+47 904 10 135

Håkon Husby, Head of IR

+47 936 30 449