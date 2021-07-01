Ghent, BELGIUM , July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY OR JURISDICTION WHERE ITS DISSEMINATION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO LAW OR OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

Biotalys announces successful €54.6 million Initial Public Offering

Ghent, BELGIUM – 01 July 2021 – Biotalys NV (“Biotalys” or the “Company”) an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions for a more sustainable and safer food supply, today announces the results of its initial public offering of new shares launched on 23 June 2021 (the "Offering") and the approval of admission of all of its shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels under the symbol "BTLS" with trading set to commence on 2 July 2021.

The final offer price for the Offering has been set at €7.50 per share, giving the Company an initial market capitalisation of approximately €225.2 million, or approximately €232.3 million, assuming the exercise in full of the Over-allotment Option (defined below). Gross proceeds for the Company from the Offering will amount to approximately €47.5 million, or approximately €54.6 million, assuming the exercise in full of the Over-allotment Option.

The orderbook included support from high-quality long-term institutional investors across Europe and retail investors in Belgium.

Patrice Sellès, Chief Executive Officer of Biotalys, commented: "Today marks a significant milestone for Biotalys and a strong demonstration of confidence and support in our mission to shape the future of sustainable and safe food supply. We have been delighted by the overwhelming support of new investors from across the globe as well as the enduring support of existing investors. This is an exciting time for us and we look forward to realizing the potential of our AGROBODY Foundry™ platform to provide innovative solutions that can transform the way we produce food, from farm to fork."

Results of the Offering

The final offer price for the Offering was set at €7.50 per share (the "Offer Price").

The offering period of the Offering ended on 30 June 2021 at 04:00 pm (CEST) for retail investors and on 1 July 2021 at 02:00 pm (CEST) for institutional investors.

The total number of shares subscribed for in the Offering amounts to 6,333,333 new shares of the Company (the "New Shares", and each existing share and New Share representing the Company's share capital a "Share").

In order to facilitate stabilization by the Stabilization Manager (see below), the Stabilization Manager over-allotted 949,999 shares in the Offering.

In order to cover the aforementioned over-allotments or short positions, if any, resulting from the over-allotment, an over-allotment option to subscribe for 949,999 additional new shares at the offer price has been granted to Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, as stabilization manager (the "Stabilization Manager"), acting on behalf of itself and KBC Securities NV/SA, Belfius Bank NV/SA and Oppenheimer Europe Ltd. (the "Over-allotment Option"). The Over-allotment Option will be exercisable for a period of 30 calendar days following the Listing Date (as defined below) (the “Stabilization Period”). The Company will announce if and when the Over-allotment Option is exercised.

The Stabilization Manager may engage in stabilization transactions aimed at supporting the market price of the shares during the Stabilization Period. These transactions may stabilize, maintain or otherwise affect the price of the Company's shares or any options, warrants or rights with respect to, or other interest in, the shares or other securities of the Company during the Stabilization Period. These activities may support the market price of the Company's shares at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. Stabilization will not be executed above the Offer Price. Such transactions may be effected, on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, in the over-the-counter markets or otherwise. The Stabilization Manager and its agents are not required to engage in any of these activities and, as such, there is no assurance that these activities will be undertaken. If undertaken, the Stabilization Manager or its agents may discontinue any of these activities at any time and they must terminate at the end of the Stabilization Period.

The gross proceeds of the Offering for the Company amount to approximately €47.5 million, or approximately €54.6 million, assuming the exercise in full of the Over-allotment Option. The implied market capitalization of Biotalys is approximately €225.2 million, or approximately €232.3 million, assuming the exercise in full of the Over-allotment Option.

Given the strong local support from retail investors, the Company has decided to allocate more of the Offered Shares to retail investors than the legal minimum of 10%. 1,332,957 Shares, representing approximately 18.3% of the Offered Shares (including over-allotment) in the Offering, have been placed with retail investors in Belgium. The shares applied for by retail investors will be allotted according to the following allocation criteria: 100% allocation for all the orders containing between 1 and 500 shares; 75% allocation for orders containing more than 500 shares. There will not be a distinction between retail orders submitted with the syndicate and retail orders submitted with other financial intermediaries.

Trading of Biotalys’ Shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels under the symbol "BTLS" is expected to commence, on an "if-and-when-issued-and/or-delivered" basis, on or about 2 July 2021 (the "Listing Date"). Payment for and delivery of the Offered Shares will occur on 5 July 2021 (the “Closing Date”), subject to the successful closing of the Offering.

The investors (including certain existing shareholders of the Company, including all of the Company’s existing shareholders holding more than 5% of the outstanding Shares prior to the closing of the Offering as well as Federale Participatie- en Investeringsmaatschappij NV and BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity Belgium NV/SA) (the “Participating Investors”) that committed to subscribe for new shares in the Offering (the “Pre-commitments”), have each been allocated 100% of their individual Pre-commitments, which represents 3,714,787 new shares for a total aggregate amount of €27.9 million. In addition, a total of 505,220 new shares were allocated to Participating Investors that submitted additional orders in the Offering during the bookbuilding.

A standstill and lock-up will apply to the Company and to shares held by members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee as well as the existing shareholders holding 1% or more of the Company’s shares as described in the Prospectus. The Participating Investors Federale Participatie- en Investeringsmaatschappij NV and BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity Belgium NV/SA are not bound by any contractual lock-up restrictions.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and KBC Securities NV/SA acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the Offering. Belfius Bank NV/SA acted as Joint Bookrunner and Oppenheimer Europe Ltd. through Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. as Lead U.S. Bookrunner.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Biotalys

Toon Musschoot, Strategic Communications Manager

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@Biotalys.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Chris Gardner, Chris Welsh

T: +44 (0)203 709 5700

E: Biotalys@consilium-comms.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions for more sustainable and safer food. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys aims to develop a strong and diverse pipeline of effective products with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has raised €62.8 million (US$74.9 million) to date from Belgian and international investors. The Company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

