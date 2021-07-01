J.D. Power and JM&A Group Form Strategic Alliance to Develop Automotive Warranty Products

Deerfield Beach, Fla., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JM&A Group, one of the largest independent providers of F&I products and dealer services in the industry, and J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence, have announced a strategic alliance to develop jointly branded Finance and Insurance (F&I) products and services for auto dealers and buyers nationwide. Focused initially on a suite of warranties and service contracts designed to support the growth of vehicle sales, the two companies will also offer F&I training and certification programs and collaborate on data and analytics projects leveraging their collective industry insights.

“It was important to J.D. Power to work with a group of experts that not only know the F&I space, but also have a reputation for service and integrity that would be aligned with J.D. Power’s reputation as a voice for the customer,” said Dan Chait, president of JM&A Group. “We are honored to be the only F&I company to be aligned with J.D. Power to produce unique products and services with a consumer-centric approach.”

Together, the brands will create and release protection products, including a certified pre-owned program, limited warranties, and maintenance and service contracts, that inspire confidence for buyers and dealers alike. Designed to plug seamlessly into existing auto dealer F&I workflows for both online and in-person transactions, these warranty and protection products will be offered through dealers nationwide.

"As the industry continues to evolve and dealers focus on a customer-first approach, quickly creating trust becomes paramount to success,” Chait said. “This alliance perfectly positions our dealers to enhance their performance in-store as well as online by building trust in the F&I products and process they present to customers."

“At J.D. Power, our goal is to help shoppers make better purchase decisions,” said Chris Sutton, vice president of Automotive Retail at J.D. Power. “The F&I process can be daunting for many consumers. We believe that our collaborative product design on co-branded products with JM&A Group will add value by showing consumers that the dealer’s F&I programs meet J.D. Power’s high standards.”

To help dealers who want to take their F&I operations to the next level, the two companies will also offer select F&I training and certification opportunities through the JM&A Performance Development Center. Additionally, J.D. Power and JM&A Group will be pooling their collective vehicle and customer intelligence data, assembled over a combined 100 years of auto industry experience, to design new products and services for the industry.

To learn more about the alliance, visit https://info.jmagroup.com/jd-power-alliance.

About JM&A Group

JM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for more than 40 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, prepaid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has nearly 750 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,200 associates, which is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. For more information about JM&A Group’s products and services, contact us at 1-800-553-7146 or visit us online at www.jmagroup.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in data and analytics, advisory services and consumer insights. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

