FIRST STUDENT WELCOMED TO MEDICAL ASSISTANT PROGRAM AT RENOWN

RENO, Nev., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of Medical Assistants is projected to grow 19 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. The growth of the aging baby-boom population continues to increase demand for preventive medical services here in Nevada and across the country. An increasing number of group medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities also need medical assistants to perform administrative and clinical duties. Medical assistants work mostly in primary care, a steadily growing sector of healthcare.

With an eye towards this future, Renown Health proudly accepted its first student, Ana Hernandez Rodriguez, a graduating senior from Procter R. Hug High School’s Health Science Academy CTE program in Washoe County, into its newly created Medical Assistant apprenticeship program. Ana will begin the program as a full-time employee with benefits and start her apprenticeship coursework at Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC).

Sponsored by the Nevada System for Higher Education (NSHE), Renown’s Medical Assistant Apprenticeship Program was approved by the Nevada State Apprenticeship Council, which was overseen by the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (OWINN), in February. The Renown Medical Assistant Apprenticeship is a one-year competency-based program that includes up to 2,000 hours of On-the-Job training and 193 hours of Related Technical Instruction offered through TMCC. All classroom, clinic and work time is paid. Apprentices work under the supervision of a Medical Assistant, Registered Nurse, or medical provider to assist in responsibilities including escorting the patient from the waiting room to the examination room, taking vital signs, stocking supplies, placing and receiving phone calls including appropriate documentation in the Electronic Medical Record, preparing lab specimens for processing, completing the necessary referral forms, obtaining authorizations and keeping records for referrals. Upon completion of the program, apprentices complete the final exam to become a National Certified Medical Assistant. “NSHE is proud to serve as the apprenticeship program sponsor and create more apprenticeship opportunities like this program throughout Nevada,” said Cheryl Olson, NSHE Apprenticeship Navigator and Director of the Nevada Alliance for Youth Apprenticeship.

“We welcome Ana as she joins our extraordinary team of healthcare professionals at Renown,” said Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, President & CEO of Renown. “We are always looking to support and invest in the next generation of health professionals to address the health needs of our community. Medical Assistants serve an essential role in physician offices, hospitals and other healthcare facilities performing important administrative and clinical responsibilities and assisting in medical care including greeting patients, recording medical histories and vital signs and helping to coordinate care.”

According to the US Department of Labor “Projections Central” the demand for Medical Assistants in Nevada will increase by over 25% by 2028, with over 260 job openings available per year. On the importance of apprenticeship programs like Renown’s Medical Assistant program, NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose said, “The Nevada System of Higher Education is committed to promoting more attainable, affordable, and innovative pathways toward successful careers in fields like healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and information technology through apprenticeships. Programs such as the Renown Medical Assistant apprenticeship are changing how we think about accessing higher education and offering true ‘Learn and Earn’ pathways.”

Ana’s acceptance into the Medical Assistant apprenticeship program is a proud moment for her soon-to-be alma mater. “Ana has earned this opportunity through hard work and dedication to her studies,” said Melissa Osterhage, who teaches health sciences at Procter Hug High School. “She is a compassionate, caring, and intelligent young woman, and I look forward to seeing everything she will accomplish as she moves forward in a career in the medical field. I couldn’t be more proud of her, and I am grateful she has been awarded this apprenticeship.”

Ana graduates from Hug High on June 22 and starts her Medical Assistant apprenticeship program just a few days later on June 29, and is excited for her future. "Being accepted to this opportunity at Renown has been amazing and wonderful. When they told me I was accepted, I was so excited that I cried because I felt so blessed. This is going to help my future in so many ways. It is going to give me the opportunity to work in the medical field. I will start as a Medical Assistant and my goal is to work toward becoming a registered nurse. I took a leap of hope and made it. So, I tell others- believe in yourself and you can accomplish anything in life," she said.

Ana is also welcomed to Renown by Michelle Sanchez-Bickley, Chief Human Resources Officer at Renown, who helped coordinate this workforce program. “Healthcare jobs in Nevada represent excellent employment for thousands of Nevadans poised to enter the state’s workforce over the next decade. Opportunities are increasing as we encounter growing demand for health care services at Renown, coupled with population growth, an improving economy, and retirees relocating to the Silver State. Ana and our Medical Assistants are so vital to helping our medical providers care for patients and are critical to the excellent care we provide.”

