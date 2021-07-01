Eighteen Eye Consultants of Atlanta physicians receive Top Doctors honors in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eighteen physicians from Eye Consultants of Atlanta –the largest ophthalmology practice in Georgia– rank among Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors. All of these professionals are recognized as Atlanta’s Top Doctors in Atlanta magazine’s July issue.

Eye Consultants of Atlanta physicians make up a majority of those listed in the ophthalmology category. Those physicians are: Drs. Kevin A. Budman, James H. Frank, Rajat Ghaiy, Marc Greenberg, Stephen M. Hamilton, Daniel Hwang, Alan M. Kozarsky, W. Barry Lee, Elliot L. Levine, Evan S. Loft, Brian D. Long, Zane F. Pollard, J. Michael Roach, C. Howell Tucker, Eileen Wang, Ryan Whitted, and Margaret Wong. These doctors represent more than 50 percent of Eye Consultants of Atlanta’s practice.

“As the practice celebrates its 50th anniversary, this honor has special relevance,” says Dr. Evan S. Loft, president of Eye Consultants of Atlanta. “The importance of providing comprehensive and innovative eye care in order for our patients to live better lives has been our intent since the beginning. Having so many of our physicians on this list is additional evidence we’re maintaining that intent a half-century down the road.”

Atlanta magazine works with Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a healthcare research company based in New York, to assist in its annual effort. Doctors are nominated for consideration through both a nationwide survey and a peer nomination process. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers then select the Top Doctors through a rigorous screening process that includes an evaluation of educational and professional experience. This year the publication honors physicians representing the following counties: DeKalb, Fulton, Cobb, Clayton, Gwinnett, Carroll, Cherokee, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Hall, Henry, and Rockdale.

Dr. Kevin A. Budman is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus. His undergraduate degree is from the University of Maryland – College Park, and he completed medical school, an internship, and residency training at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. Dr. Budman completed his fellowship at Eye Consultants of Atlanta, and he joined the practice in 2013. He is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He practices at the Scottish Rite, Fayetteville, and Newnan locations.

Dr. James H. Frank is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in vitreoretinal disease. His undergraduate degree is from Southern Methodist University, and his medical school degree is from the University of Illinois. He completed his residency at the University of Rochester and his fellowship training at Eye Consultants of Atlanta. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the Flying Physicians, the Georgia Society of Ophthalmology, and the Vitreous Society. Dr. Frank joined Eye Consultants of Atlanta in 1997 and practices at the Cumberland location.

Dr. Rajat Ghaiy is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in, but is not limited to, orbital surgery, reconstructive eyelid surgeries following tumor removal, functional and cosmetic eyelid surgeries, Botox, lacrimal surgeries (to help with drainage), and medical/surgical management of complex neuro-ophthalmologic problems. His undergraduate degree is from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and his medical school degree is from Albany Medical College. He completed his residency training at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, his internship at Internal Medicine Albany Medical Center, and his fellowship at University of Texas Southwestern. Dr. Ghaiy practices at the Cumberland, Fayetteville, Newnan, Lawrenceville, and Marietta locations.

Dr. Marc Greenberg is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus. His undergraduate degree is from Johns Hopkins University, and his medical school degree is from the University of Illinois. He completed his residency training at the Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary and his fellowship training at Eye Consultants of Atlanta. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus. Dr. Greenberg joined Eye Consultants of Atlanta in 1994 and practices at the Marietta and Fayetteville locations.

Dr. Stephen M. Hamilton is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cataract surgery, cornea, external eye diseases, LASIK, and refractive surgery. He works as a consulting corneal specialist with other ophthalmology practices throughout the state of Georgia. His undergraduate degree is from Auburn University, and his medical school degree is from the University of Alabama Birmingham School of Medicine. He completed his residency training at the Eye Foundation Hospital/University of Alabama Combined Program in Ophthalmology and his fellowship training at Eye Consultants of Atlanta. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, the Christian Ophthalmology Society, the Eye Bank Association of America’s Paton Society, and the Ocular Microbiology and Immunology Group. Dr. Hamilton practices at the Cumberland and Fayetteville locations.

Dr. Daniel Hwang is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in ophthalmic plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgery. His undergraduate degree is from Johns Hopkins University and graduate degree is from Harvard University. His medical school degree is from Columbia University. He completed his residency training at the University of Florida College of Medicine and his fellowship training at Allegheny General Hospital. He speaks Korean and Spanish. Dr. Hwang joined Eye Consultants of Atlanta in 2017, and he practices at the Cumberland, Lawrenceville, Brookhaven, and Stockbridge locations.

Dr. Alan M. Kozarsky is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cornea, external diseases, and refractive surgery. His undergraduate degree is from Hobart College and his medical school degree is from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed residency training at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and his fellowship training at Emory University. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cornea and Refractive Surgery, and the Georgia Society of Ophthalmology. Dr. Kozarsky joined Eye Consultants of Atlanta in 1987, and he practices at the Buckhead location.

Dr. W. Barry Lee is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cornea, external diseases, and refractive surgery. His undergraduate and medical school degrees are from the University of Kentucky. He completed residency training at the University of Kentucky and his fellowship training at the University of California, Davis. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgery, the Cornea Society, the Eye Bank Association of America, the Georgia Society of Ophthalmology, and the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Lee joined Eye Consultants of Atlanta in 2003 and practices at the Cumberland location.

Dr. Elliot L. Levine is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cataract surgery and comprehensive ophthalmology. His undergraduate degree is from Ohio State University and his medical school degree is from Ohio State University College of Medicine. He completed residency training at the Georgetown University Center for Sight and his internship at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the Georgia Society of Ophthalmology, and the Medical Association of Georgia. Dr. Levine practices at the Cumberland and Brookhaven locations.

Dr. Evan S. Loft is president of Eye Consultants of Atlanta. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cornea, external diseases, and refractive surgery. Dr. Loft has given presentations on LASIK and refractive surgery at numerous ophthalmology meetings. He has also published articles in peer-reviewed ophthalmology journals and has authored chapters for ophthalmology reference books and other sources. His undergraduate degree is from the University of Georgia and his medical school degree is from the Medical College of Georgia. He completed residency training and fellowship training at Emory University. He is a member of the Cornea Society, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. Dr. Loft joined Eye Consultants of Atlanta in 2008 and practices at the Cumberland and Fayetteville locations.

Dr. Brian D. Long is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in complete eye exams for patients of all ages, focusing on problems such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetes, and macular degeneration. His surgical interests include cataract surgery, laser eye surgery, and eyelid procedures. His undergraduate degree is from Duke University and his medical school degree is from the Medical College of Georgia. He completed his residency training and internship at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Long practices at the Fayetteville location.

Dr. Mark W. Mohney is a board-certified ophthalmologist and practices consultative and comprehensive ophthalmology with special interest and training in cataract surgery. He addresses a wide range of concerns, from routine screenings to follow-up for ocular pathology, such as glaucoma or diabetes. Dr. Mohney performs cataract and lens implant operations using the small incision and "no stitch" technique. He received his medical degree at Wayne State University and completed his residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Dr. Zane F. Pollard is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus. His undergraduate studies were at Northwestern University, and his medical school degree is from Tulane University. He completed his residency training at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles and his fellowship training at Wills Eye Hospital. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, and the American Ophthalmological Society. Dr. Pollard joined Eye Consultants of Atlanta in 1974 and practices at the Scottish Rite location.

Dr. J. Michael Roach is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cataract and lens implant surgery. Additionally, Dr. Roach is involved in the design of surgical instruments that improve the safety of cataract surgery. His undergraduate degree is from Davidson College, and his medical school degree is from Medical College of Georgia. He completed his residency training at Wake Forest University Eye Center and his internship at the University of Hawaii. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, the Medical Association of Atlanta, and the Georgia Society of Ophthalmology. Dr. Roach speaks conversational Spanish and practices at the Cumberland and Piedmont Hospital locations.

Dr. C. Howell Tucker is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cataract and laser surgery, but also treats many patients with glaucoma, diabetes, and macular degeneration. His undergraduate degree is from Mercer University, and his medical degree is from Medical College of Georgia. He completed his residency training at Medical College of Georgia and internship at University of Mississippi Medical Center. He is a member of the Medical Association of Georgia, Georgia Society of Ophthalmology, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Tucker practices at the Fayetteville location.

Dr. Eileen Wang is a board-certified ophthalmologist. Her areas of expertise include comprehensive eye exams, evaluation of conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, dry eyes, uveitis, floaters, and macular degeneration, and performing a variety of surgical procedures with a special focus on cataract surgery. Her undergraduate degree is from Penn State University and her medical school degree is from Thomas Jefferson University. Her internship was at Albert Einstein Medical Center. She completed residency training at the Wills Eye Institute. She is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Wang joined Eye Consultants of Atlanta in 2019, and she practices at the Peachtree Corners and Lawrenceville locations.

Dr. Ryan Whitted is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in diseases of the macula and surgery of the retina and vitreous. His undergraduate degree is from Cornell University and his medical degree is from the University of California. He completed his residency training at the Vanderbilt Eye Institute and his vitreoretinal surgery fellowship at the University of Kentucky. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Whitted practices at the Cumberland, Fayetteville, and Stockbridge locations.

Dr. Margaret Wong is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in diseases and surgery of the retina, vitreous and macula, and inflammatory diseases of the eye including uveitis. Her undergraduate degree is from Northwestern University, and her medical degree is from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She completed her residency training at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and her uveitis fellowship at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She is a member of American Academy of Ophthalmology, the Georgia Society of Ophthalmology, and the American Medical Association. Dr. Wong is a chair in the Department of Ophthalmology at Piedmont Hospital. She is fluent in Mandarin. Dr. Wong joined Eye Consultants of Atlanta in 2013 and practices at the Cumberland and Peachtree Corners locations.

To request an appointment with an Eye Consultants of Atlanta physician, call 404-351-2220 or visit eyeconsultants.net.

Eye Consultants of Atlanta Since 1973, Eye Consultants of Atlanta has made improving your vision, our vision. As the largest ophthalmology practice in Georgia, we cover every subspecialty imaginable and provide care from comprehensive eye exams to the most complex surgeries, all with a commitment and passion for care that puts you first. Our physicians are skilled in cataract, LASIK, glaucoma, retina, and cornea surgery, as well as oculoplastics, neuro-ophthalmology, and more. For your convenience, we also have an on-site optical shop, a contact lens department, and a hearing center. Patients can choose from more than 30 physicians at more than a dozen locations.

