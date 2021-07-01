Earnfinex – the Smart A.I-based trading platform where you earn while playing.

Thornwood, Essex, United Kingdom, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the growing popularity of cryptocurrency, the number of people who want to invest in this fast-growing sphere has also increased. But not everyone has the desire to study in detail the characteristics of the market or enough time for exploring platforms.

Traders use a variety of different trading platforms depending on their trading style and volume. There are hundreds of different trading platforms, but there is Earnfinex – the trading platform where you can earn while playing.

Knowledge of trading is not essential on this platform. Users can follow top traders and use their success strategies. Earnfinex is unique for its “Copy trade” feature, where traders can sell their trading strategies to earn additional income. You can play the game with your strategies or copy from the leader board, and implement it in-game. Have to pay traders as per their terms or use free strategy for trading. Multiple currencies for trading will give you more chances to win.

Earnfinex – Copy Trading Platform

“Together we learn, together we win. As we all know, this platform is providing multiple earning sources and no other platform is providing this,” Earnfinex stated.

What makes Earnfinex different is a referral program with an affiliate bonus (5 EFX per user) and a signup bonus (10 EFX per user) for all users, who can earn rewards for their referred traders on new joining. Users can make an unlimited referrals. For trading referral benefits, you have to share your referral link or referral ID on social media and start earning rewards.

Earnfinex – Get 95% Reward Per Trade

Traders can earn from multiple sources, and income can be a referral, trading competition, Lucky draw, and Agency. The platform holds trading competitions every day and on a weekly and monthly basis. A random reward system keeps everyone happy with rewards for three lucky winners.

The main Earnfinex features are:

Copy Trade: Time-based trade, multiple trading pairs

No need to purchase a pass to participate in the Lucky draw

A.I management

Agency: Trading advisor opportunity

The secure platform with data encryption

Trade with multiple pairs such are BTC/USDT or ETH/USDT, and more that will be added soon. The platform is secured with an advanced firewall and VPN.

Users can also buy EFX tokens and start earning easily. EFX is a token with 2 different algorithms like POS (one of the most familiar algorithms in crypto worlds) & POV (Proof of Volume) a new algorithm that is working with Options Trading Exchange use and sold by EFX. Master Node is also an important part of the EFX and anyone can take part in it.

Earnfinex has multiple functions in one place. Start playing today. Trade, fun and earn!

EFX token on Chainx.kr

ICO Pantera is a strategic partner of Earnfinex and this alliance will be work togather for south-asian markets, Chainx is 1st official exchange where IEO of Earnfinex will be start from 14/07/2021 to 27/07/2021. Anyone can participate in IEO and purchase EFX token from Chainx.kr



For more information, please visit:

Websites:

https://earnfinex.com/

Contact:

support@earnfinex.com

media@earnfinex.com

